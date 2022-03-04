These are the results for the Woodsboro Coach Aaron Houston Relays.
Beeville won the boys title with 149 points. Taft finished second with 117.5. Yorktown finished third with 92. Woodsboro finished fifth while St. Joseph finished seventh. Victoria Faith Academy tied for 10th.
Beeville won the girls title with 202 points. St. Joseph finished second with 92. Aransas Pass was third with 54. Woodsboro was eighth, Yorktown ninth and Faith Academy 11th.
In the boys division, St. Joseph's Caleb Ybarra won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.56. Yorktown's Ice Galindo ran a 10.98 to finish second. Beeville's Camron Vega ran an 11.01 for third place.
Yorktown's Kalen Barefield won the 200 with a time of 22.62. St. Joseph's Carter Nelson finished second with a 24.26.
Beeville's Angel Alba won the 3200 (11:21.52) and finished third in the 1600 (5:10.94).
Beeville's Jada Johnson swept the 1600 (5:36.14) and 3200 (12:17.33) titles.
Beeville's Cara Davis (27.87) and Kaydence Menchaca (28.27) finished first and second in the 200.
Beeville's Kayla Salazar won the 400 (1:06.18) and Yorktown's Brooke Turner finished third (1:07.18).
