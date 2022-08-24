For the past two seasons, Falls City has dominated District 16-2A, Division ll.
However, the district was shaken up at realignment with Falls City, Yorktown, and Louise moving to District 14.
Woodsboro, who finished in fourth in the district last season (3-7, 3-3), sees it as a great opportunity to move up and contend for the district title this year.
“We feel pretty good. We got a lot of returning starters back and I’m going into year three with the program,” said Woodsboro head coach Johnny Lesak. “We're feeling like we're not ahead of everybody, but we're trying to catch up and we feel like we've actually made up some ground.”
This season, the Eagles have 10 listed returning starters, including sophomore quarterback Layton Niemann.
Niemann got the starting job at quarterback on the tail end of last season, only being able to start five games for the Eagles.
With a full offseason of knowing he's the team's starter, Lesak hopes that Niemann will be able to improve in the role.
“Last year, it happened real fast, and he was just basically out there just playing as hard as he could, and being an athlete,” Lesak said. “This year he's got a little better understanding of the offense and a more consistent execution of what we do. He's a player, and he's athletic, and we need him to be the guy that makes plays when it's time.”
This season, the Eagles will face five other district teams, including the additions of Bruni, Benavides, and Lasara.
Bruni, which finished last season with a season record of 7-4, 3-1 district, are a big contender for the district title.
The Badgers have finished second in their district the past two years, and won it outright in 2019. They have also made it to the playoffs each of the past 11 seasons.
This season, the Badgers have six returning starters on defense, and six on offense.
Bruni head coach Richard Johnson is hoping that his quarterback, junior Albert Esquivel, who finished last season with 16 total touchdowns, and added 1,156 yards on the ground, can help his team advance to the playoffs once again this season.
“We’ve been to the second round of the playoffs the last three years, so that’s our goal at the end of the day, win a district championship, and try to make a run in the playoffs,” Johnson said.
Without Falls City, Lesak sees the district being wide open with no clear team ahead of the other.
“I think every week is gonna be a competition to see who comes out ahead. I really don't think that there's going to be any walkaways in this district, I really don't,” Lesak said. “That being said, it is 2A football, you never know. Somebody could lose key players and then have a bad couple of weeks, or somebody moved in or somebody grew from last year, so 2A football is hard to predict.”
