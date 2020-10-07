WOODSBORO – Roger Gonzalez III got to do something Friday night at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium that he hasn’t done since his freshman season.
Woodsboro captured a 19-8 District 16-2A, Division II win over Pettus to end a 15-game losing streak. The Eagles’ last win came in the 2017 area playoffs.
“It’s almost like a weight has been lifted,” said Gonzalez, who returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown against Pettus. “For so long you have been counting down the days and you can finally go home and say, ‘We won. We won.’”
Gonzalez, a junior, who starts at quarterback and middle linebacker, doesn’t need to be reminded of what’s happened over the past two seasons.
Woodsboro went 0-10 last year, began this season with four consecutive losses, and did not score a point until their third game of the season.
“It’s tough,” Gonzalez said. “It really is. It feels like you can never get a win. You’ve just got to look at the smallest wins you can find. Winning a play, winning a down, having the best effort on the field at any given point you have to see as a win.”
Woodsboro has its third head coach in three seasons and learning a new system each year has been difficult.
First-year coach Johnny Lesak was fully aware of the situation when he became the head coach in April after working as an assistant at Edna last season.
“The approach has been from the beginning to buy into those little things you’ve got to do,” Lesak said. “There’s no way to rebuild a whole program in a year or overnight, so you’ve got to start with the right perspective and knowing what you’re dealing with and the steps you’ve got to take to get to where you want to go.
“You keep those forward-looking glasses and don’t look too far ahead. They’ve got to look at what we’re doing today and tomorrow to take care of us. That’s been the focus all year is to make us better when we have a chance.”
Gonzalez has already seen the progress on a team that includes only two seniors.
“It’s been a lot of growth,” he said. “The varsity players last year it was their first year and they were getting thrown to the wolves. There was almost no football knowledge so there was a lot of learning.
“You can learn the offense and learn the plays, but if you don’t understand why it’s working in a football sense it’s a lot harder,” he added. “This year, you can see a lot of the players learning why the plays work and why their responsibilities are what they are.”
The Eagles are focusing on Friday’s homecoming game against Runge, but they also see a brighter future.
“We have an athletic ability coming up,” Gonzalez said. “They learn the same system before they get here. Next year, should be a lot less learning and a lot more applying to the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.