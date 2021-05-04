WOODSBORO — Anthony Meacham looked to the stands at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville as he stood on the pole vault runway.
Meacham raised his hands and clapped and the crowd responded in unison.
“I love it when the crowd gets into it,” Meacham said. “They push you a lot. They give you more adrenaline than you think you have.”
Meacham cleared 16-feet, 8-inches to set a Class 2A regional record and win a gold medal in the process.
Meacham brought home a gold medal from the UIL state meet during his freshman season at Woodsboro.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year’s state meet, but Meacham is looking to add another gold medal and a state record to his collection as a junior.
Meacham cleared 15 feet in 2019 and has his eyes on the Class 2A state record of 16-9.
“We’re going to try and break that,” he said after is final pole vault practice at the high school. “After that, we’re going to try and see how far I can go.”
Meacham will be much busier Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin than he was as a freshman.
He will also be competing in the long jump, running a leg on the Eagles’ 400-meter relay team and the 200-meter dash.
“I’ll just take it one event at a time,” Meacham said. “I just take pole vault when the time comes, long jump when the time comes and then my other events.”
The long jump and pole vault are scheduled for 9 a.m. so Meacham had to come up with a plan.
He is seeded third in the long jump. His closest competitor in the pole vault cleared 14-3, and Meacham won’t likely begin vaulting until 15-0 or 15-6.
“I’ll probably long jump first,” he said. “I’ll do maybe three jumps, and then go to pole vault. That’s what I’m hoping is to get my run throughs, and it will go a lot faster.”
Meacham has waited two years for another shot at the state record and more medals in the process.
“I’ll be in a surrounding that I’ve been before,” Meacham said. “It’s somewhere that I’m comfortable with. It’s a lot better than going to a new place.”
Final opportunity
Yoakum’s Blake Gordon has good reason to believe his second appearance at the state meet will be more successful than his first.
Gordon cleared 14-6 in the Class 3A pole vault as a sophomore and finished fifth.
Gordon has already cleared 15-0 as a senior, and he won’t have to leave the meet after he finishes for a baseball playoff game as he did in 2019.
“I feel like going that one year, I’ll have more experience than the kids there,” Gordon said. “It’s just a matter of staying focused and knowing you can do it.”
Gordon cleared 14-0 to win the regional meet before attempting to set a personal record.
“I feel like my first jump was good,” said Gordon, who joined Meacham and other vaulters at Woodsboro High School. “I went from 14 right to 15-3 trying to PR. We had a bad crosswind. I feel like my last jump at 15-3 was my best jump because I was way over it. I just came down on it.”
Gordon comes into Thursday’s 9 a.m. event tied for the third seed. His goal is to leave with a medal and a personal best.
“My goal is to win and I would love to clear 16 feet,” he said. “That would be a big milestone for me.”
