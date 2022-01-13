WOODSBORO — Anthony Meacham won the pole vault at the UIL Class 2A state meet during his freshman season at Woodsboro.
The state meet was canceled his sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meacham came back his junior year and won another gold medal by clearing a Class 2A state record of 17-feet.
Meacham had his sights set on breaking the overall state record of 18-3.5 at this season’s state meet.
But Meacham’s chance to go after a state record will be determined by how fast he heals from a partial tear of a hamstring tendon in his left leg.
Meacham suffered the injury at a meet at Mac Vaults Academy in College Station in December.
“I was running down the runway and about two left steps from my takeoff, I felt something pop and something shoot down my leg,” Meacham said.
Kevin Hall, who trains Meacham at the Vault Barn outside of Woodsboro, was videoing the attempt and didn’t realize anything was wrong until he saw Meacham lying in the pit.
“I was up on the platform and I thought he just missed a step or something,” Hall said. “The new vault coach at Texas A&M was up there with me and asked if he ever stayed in the pit and he never does. I looked down and knew something was wrong.”
Meacham was relieved to escape a full tear, which would have required surgery, and instead is receiving plasma platelet injections and will start physical therapy soon.
“It used to hurt for the first couple of weeks,” he said. “It was painful, but it’s healing so it’s getting better. I’m doing pretty well right now.
“We’ve got upper-body work we’re working on right now so I can get strong up there again,” he added. “Whenever I come back into training, I know that it’s going to be healed and probably stronger than it was before. I’ll most likely just start training as hard as I can to get better and get into vaulting really quick.”
Meacham, who has a personal best vault of 17-6, signed with Kansas in November and has been in touch with his future school. He is following the advice of Kansas coach Tom Hays and the school’s training staff.
“Whenever I do my training, I’m going to push myself,” Meacham said. “Whenever I can go full speed without anything hurting or anything feeling wrong, that’s when I’ll come back.”
Meacham had been to two previous meets before his injury and had cleared 15-6, 16-0 and 16-6 at the Mac Vaults meet before the injury occurred on his first attempt at 17-feet.
Meacham has suffered some minor ailments since he began vaulting in seventh grade, but nothing of his current injury’s magnitude. But Meacham insists he will not be hesitant to get back on the runway.
“No,” he said. “I’m pretty confident in myself with how I run down the runway.”
Meacham must compete at the district, area and regional meets in March and April to have a chance to return to the state meet.
“The state meet is something I want to do,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I still have the summer and I still have college to do whatever I want to do to get my goal in.”
