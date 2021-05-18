WOODSBORO — Anthony Meacham slept the entire ride home from Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Meacham had good reason to be tired after competing in four events at the UIL Class 2A Track & Field Meet.
Meacham completed his junior season at Woodsboro by setting a state record in the pole vault and finishing third in the long jump. He also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash and ran a leg on the 400-meter relay team that finished seventh.
“It was definitely more than I expected,” Meacham said. “The waiting just killed me. You didn’t know when you were going to go, and you didn’t know anything because you were at the football field. You had to wait, and you’d get butterflies, and everything was nervous.”
Meacham won a gold and a bronze medal and scored 20 points for the Eagles.
Meacham’s performance this season and at the state meet led to his selection as the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association’s Class 1A-4A Field Athlete of the Year.
“It was a great year, honestly,” Meacham said. “Basketball went pretty good for us. Better than we expected. We had a couple meets before everything happened. All of those meets were better than I hoped for.”
Meacham made four attempts in the long jump at the state meet with his best being 21 feet, 10.75 inches.
He then went to the pole vault and entered the competition after the other vaulters had gone out with an opening height of 15 feet.
He cleared 15 and 16 feet and with the crowd cheering him on, cleared 17 feet to set the 2A record.
“I’ve cleared it (17-0) a couple of times,” Meacham said. “I just wanted to clear it one more time before outdoor season was over with and school was over with. That way I’d get better prepared for summer and come into the indoor season with confidence and get ready for the next outdoor season and clear higher than that.”
Meacham missed his three attempts at 17-4 — “I didn’t have enough pole,” he said — but will try again Saturday when he competes at a meet at MAC Vault Academy in College Station.
He plans to continue working out at the Vault Barn this summer before taking a break from vaulting to play football in the upcoming season.
“I’ve cleared 17-2 a couple of times,” Meacham said. “I’ll be working on getting that 17-4.”
