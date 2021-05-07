AUSTIN — Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham ended a two-year wait in less than an hour.
Meacham broke the Class 2A record in the pole vault by clearing 17 feet at the UIL state meet Friday morning at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Meacham won the event as freshman by clearing 15 feet and had his mind set on breaking the record of 16-9 last year as a sophomore only to have the season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That record has been in my mind since freshman year,” Meacham said. “Just to finally get it feels like an amazing accomplishment.”
Meacham competed only in the pole vault as a freshman, but was participating in four events Friday, including the long jump, which was held at the same time.
“It actually kept me warm before I vaulted,” Meacham said. “That was a really big advantage right there so I didn’t have to take so much time warming up.”
Meacham took four long jumps before passing on his final two and won a bronze medal in the event with a leap of 21-10.75.
“It pretty much went almost exactly like I planned it,” he said. “I came in and warmed up at pole vault and had a really good warm up. I went to long jump, took a run through and felt really good on the board. I got a good couple of jumps in. I came to pole vault and just mashed it.”
Meacham won the gold medal by clearing 15 feet on his first attempt and followed by getting over 16 feet on his first try.
Meacham had the bar set at 17 feet, and missed his first two attempts. But with the crowd urging him on, he got over the bar on his third and final attempt.
“It went a lot better than I expected,” Meacham said. “We got on my first pole and it felt pretty small. Went up to 16 and went up a pole and that pole felt pretty soft. Went up to 17, got my biggest pole and ripped it. I said to myself, ‘You’ve got to get this, you’ve got to get this,’ and I got it.”
Meacham missed three tries at 17-4, which would have made him the top high school vaulter in the nation.
“I think I can get that this summer,” he said.
Getting done early
Refugio’s Jai’lin King competed in three events in the span of five hours and won two medals in the process.
King, a senior, captured the gold medal in the Class 2A long jump and a silver medal in the high jump.
King started off slow in the long jump, but moved into first place with her fourth jump and won with a leap of 18-4.25 on her final attempt.
“I didn’t do as well as I wanted to do,” King said. “I scratched my first two jumps. I had to get a safety jump just to get into the finals and that messed with my head. I’m happy it was in the 18s, but I’m not happy that it was only in the 18s.”
King cleared 5-4 in the high jump, but missed three times at 5-6 and finished in a three-way tie for second.
King, who has a personal-best of 5-8, is not sure why she hasn’t jumped well at the state meet.
“I don’t know what it is about here,” she said. “Maybe I’m just nervous. I don’t know. The last time I was here I no-heighted and maybe that’s in my head. I’m just not sure.”
King finished fifth in the triple jump (36-1.5) to wrap up her high school career.
Might as well jump
Weimar’s Joey Ramirez began high jumping mainly as a way to stay in shape.
But Ramirez has gotten more serious about the event this season.
“After the basketball season, I didn’t have anything to do and track kept me in shape,” said Ramirez, a junior. “I liked the high jump. I did it for the first time in junior high. This is the first year I really worked and improved a lot.”
Ramirez’s hard work paid off in a gold medal when he cleared 6-7. His previous best was 6-4.
Ramirez would have finished second if he hadn’t cleared 6-7.
“I think it was just the environment and the adrenaline pumping,” he said. “I was just thinking in my head that I didn’t work this hard to come and lose at state so I had to do it.”
Getting started
Shiner’s Trevor Haynes picked up a silver medal in the long jump to give the Comanches their first points of the meet.
Haynes, a senior, finished second in the event (22-0.5) to score eight points for Shiner.
“I felt pretty good,” Haynes said. “At first, my jumps weren’t real good and I couldn’t get my mark down, but towards the end I started picking it up.”
Haynes finished seventh in the triple jump (43-9.25) before getting ready for his three running events.
Shine of silver
Schulenburg senior Taylor Limbaugh had won medals at the state cross country meet, but never at the state track meet.
Limbaugh changed that Friday when she earned a silver medal in the 3,200-meter run (11:38.70), when she out-sprinted Wink’s Autumn Smith (11:38.78) to the finish line.
“I had my race plan to start out pretty conservative the first mile,” she said. “A lot of the time people really sprint the first two laps and just die. I wanted to be really conservative and really push that second mile. But I let a gap form between first place that I didn’t want to happen. I probably should have closed that a little bit better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.