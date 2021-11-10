WOODSBORO — Anthony Meacham took less than a minute to select a Kansas hat from a group of four sitting on a table Wednesday evening in the Eagle Dome.
But Meacham’s road to becoming a Jayhawk is one that began in seventh grade when he overcame a fear of heights and started pole vaulting at the Vault Barn.
“Even though I did it, it’s a really inspiring story to me,” Meacham said. “I’m really glad that Kevin (Hall) came out and got me that day.”
Meacham went on to set the Class 2A state record by clearing 17 feet at last season’s state meet, and has a personal record of 17-6, which makes him the No. 1 high school vaulter in the nation.
“To me, it happened so fast. It seems like two years ago he was jumping 16-1 and he was excited about it,” Hall said. “Now, he opens at 16 feet.”
Meacham also considered Texas Tech, Nebraska and Kentucky, but was impressed with the Kansas program when he visited the Lawrence campus.
“I saw they had great drive and everyone there was pushing each other to do better,” Meacham said. “The coach was always getting out there telling them, ‘You could do better. You could do better.’ Whenever they did better, they kept doing their repetitions and would succeed.”
Hall was pleased with Meacham’s decision, which will allow him to vault under Coach Tom Hays.
“He made the best decision for his career,” Hall said.
“He was looking to the long future. He’s going to college and it is a great situation. Coach Hays is the only coach in the history of the NCAA to have four vaulters break 18 feet in the same season. He’s been at Kansas for 20 years, he’s had national champions and he’s a legend there”
Meacham’s ultimate goal is to vault in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and is convinced Kansas will help make it a reality.
“Just the people who have come out of there, the people who train there and keep going back there to train for their Olympic goals,” he said. “I know a lot of them just want to be there. I know if I go there I’m going to have the same drive and most likely get to where I want to go.”
Meacham’s goal for his senior season is to break the overall state pole vault record of 18-3.5 at the state meet in May, before leaving home to begin his college career.
“I know what’s best for me and what’s going to help me pursue my dreams,” he said. “I’m going to end this chapter so I can start a new one up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.