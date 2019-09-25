Ariana Ince didn’t start throwing the javelin until her senior year of college.
But her progression in the sport should hardly come as a surprise.
“I’ve always had a really good arm,” Ince said. “Like in Little League baseball when I played with all the boys, I always got stuck out at third base. I was the one who could get it from that side of the infield to first base on a rope just about where it needed to be just about every time.”
Ince participated in every sport while in high school at Gonzales, but excelled in the pole vault and won four consecutive gold medals at the state meet.
She continued vaulting at Rice University when Texas A&M throwing coach Juan De La Garza spotted her competing in the javelin during a meet at Rice.
De La Garza suggested some workouts and after graduating, she worked with him as a graduate student and volunteer assistant at Texas A&M.
“I think there is just something so uncomplicated about saying how far can I throw this,” Ince said. “Whenever you throw a javelin and get it right, there’s nothing quite like it because it feels just perfectly smooth and so easy. It’s that feeling that I think every thrower is chasing. It’s that effortless and just watching something just take off out of your hand. It feels like…I can’t even describe it.”
Ince, 30, progressed rapidly, qualifying for finals of the 2012 Olympic Trials, winning a silver medal at the 2013 U.S. outdoor championships, and competing for Team USA in the 2017 world championships in London.
She won the gold medal at the U.S. outdoor championships in July with a throw of 61.06 meters (200 feet, 4 inches) and qualified for the world championships, which get under way this weekend in Doha, Qatar.
“I was having a really consistent season,” Ince said. “Actually, my series at nationals – I don’t know how to really explain it. It was erratic it was all over the place. That was the largest spread I think I’ve ever had in my entire career. I marked a 48-meter throw and barely made finals and then threw 61 to win.
“It was just a weird day,” she continued. “I knew I had to throw 60-plus to even have a chance of doing well, but it just worked out for me that day. I’ve had three meets over 60 meters so I’ve been pretty consistent. Sometimes it only takes one and luckily, I had that one.”
Ince placed third at the Pan American Games in Peru and competed in a meet in Minsk, Belarus, after the outdoor championships.
But she spent most of her time in Houston, where she owns M-Erg, an ergonomic consulting company where she interned while a student at Rice.
She continues to train at Rice, where she is a volunteer assistant coach, and tries to stay as active as possible.
“Here I am as a person – I would go to work, I would train in the early afternoon and in the evening I would sign up to play adult rec league sports,” she said. “I played in a volleyball league, a basketball league, I subbed in a softball league and sometimes I played flag football. I apparently don’t know what is too much. Having that constant movement just makes you a better athlete more so than just doing just strict regimented training.”
Qualifying rounds for the javelin are scheduled Monday and the finals will be Tuesday.
Ince will return to Houston where she hopes to play some sand volleyball and go camping in Big Bend before beginning training for the 2020 Olympic Trials in June.
“Really, all I’m trying to do is throw a stick as far as I can and if I’m not having fun doing it than what’s the point?,” Ince asked. “There needs to be play involved in your training too, otherwise it just gets monotonous. Maybe I’m just that kind of person that I have to be doing something. But it has served me well.”
