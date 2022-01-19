It’s been almost 10 months since the last time Victoria East and Victoria West got to have a home wrestling meet.
The combined team began the year with three home meets on the schedule, but had one meet moved from West to Corpus Christi Carroll, and another canceled outright.
Wednesday’s meet at East became the team’s only chance to wrestle in front of a home crowd, and consequently became head coach Kerry “Izzy” Iannazzo’s final home meet in his 30-year coaching career.
“I was gonna hang them up last year, but because I have this group of kids here, I just couldn’t,” Iannazzo said. “I had to go one more because they’ve really worked hard and the COVID last year sort of cut them short. So I had to go one more for them, and they’ve won 65 medals in seven tournaments. So I think they paid me back tenfold.”
Iannazzo has spent the last 10-years as Victoria ISD’s wrestling coach.
In that time he’s produced 54 state qualifiers, including East’s Geovannie Trevino and Larissa Velazquez, who qualified as alternates last season in the boys 152- and girls 95-pound classes, respectively.
Prior to that he helped start the wrestling programs at Klein Forest and Lucas Lovejoy.
“You sell your program and if they go and buy into your program, they can be successful,” Iannazzo said. “Our kids here in Victoria have been wonderful about believing in themselves. And 54 state qualifiers is pretty cool too.”
East and West competed against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Beeville.
The Titans and Warriors held their own against two programs with their own history of producing state qualifiers and state placers.
Iannazzo’s expectations remain the same for the rest of the season. He expects at least five of his wrestlers to qualify for state, but will aim for as many as he can carry.
“Our goal is to go back to state,” Iannazzo said. “Everything we shoot for is state. So, if we don’t go back to state, it’d be the first time ever in Victoria for me. And I’d be very disappointed because I’ve got them lined up and ready to go.”
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
(0) comments
