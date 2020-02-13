Victoria West’s Lance Adcock will try and repeat his success at the District 15-5A wrestling meet at the Region IV-5A meet.
Adcock won the district title in the 126-pound division, and will attempt to secure a berth in the state tournament when the regional meet gets under way Friday and concludes Saturday at the Delco Center in Austin.
Beeville’s Isaiah Moorer won the boys 132-pound division at the district meet.
Beeville’s Alisha Flores and Deundria Anderson captured girls titles in the 110- and 148-pound divisions, respectively, at the district meet.
Victoria East’s Larissa Valazquez (95), Sierra Hinojosa (165) and Hayley Montez (185), and Beeville’s Chasey Oglesby finished second in their respective girls division at the district meet.
Victoria East’s Geovannie Trevino (145), and Miguel Rodriguez (195) and Beeville’s Matthew Cardona (138) placed second in their respective boys division at the district meet.
The top four finishers at the regional meet will advance to the state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at the Berry Center in Cypress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.