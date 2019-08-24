Cross country logo
YOAKUM - Following are results from the Yoakum Bulldog Invitational.

Varsity Girls Individual

1. Moreno, Veronica Gonzales 8:51.88

2. Davis, Julianna St Paul 9:02.76

3. Wendel, Brooke Cuero 9:03.49

4. Muzik, Madison East Bernard 9:17.44

5. Anzualda, Korina Yoakum 9:27.59

6. Garcia, Rubi Wallis Brazos 9:32.44

7. Petras, Bailey Yoakum 9:33.23

8. Roth, Isabella Victoria East 9:37.19

9. Garcia, Esmeralda Wallis Brazos 9:39.43

10. Acevedo, Aracely East Bernard 9:41.12

Varsity Boys Individual

1. Bailey, River Lockhart 14:47.02

2. Zamudio, Edwin Luling 14:47.58

3. Mendez-Serrato, David Lockhart 15:14.95

4. Tomasek, Bryce Victoria East 15:17.52

5. Parra, Anthony Lockhart 15:25.45

6. Gonzales, Aden Luling 15:37.52

7. Gomez, Henry Lockhart 15:47.70

8. Hernandez-Sanchez, Anton Gonzales 15:54.30

9. Osorio, Jesus Luling 15:59.77

10. Stephenson, Cheney Seguin 16:00.89

Boys Team Results

1. Lockhart 26

Total Time: 1:17:28.70

Average: 15:29.74

2. Luling 53

Total Time: 1:20:37.81

Average: 16:07.57

3. Seguin 102

Total Time: 1:25:53.64

Average: 17:10.73

4. East Bernard 144

Total Time: 1:29:27.90

Average: 17:53.58

5. Victoria East 159

Total Time: 1:29:31.27

Average: 17:54.26

6. Mathis 168

Total Time: 1:30:24.61

Average: 18:04.93

7. Wallis Brazos 170

Total Time: 1:30:19.43

Average: 18:03.89

8. Shiner 170

Total Time: 1:30:55.96

Average: 18:11.20

9. St Paul 204

Total Time: 1:33:43.33

Average: 18:44.67

10. Cuero 214

Total Time: 1:35:53.84

Average: 19:10.77

11. Vanderbilt Industrial 245

Total Time: 1:37:42.21

Average: 19:32.45

12. Hallettsville 271

Total Time: 1:43:06.25

Average: 20:37.25

Girls Team Results

1. Yoakum 61

Total Time: 48:39.10

Average: 9:43.82

2. East Bernard 64

Total Time: 48:40.76

Average: 9:44.16

3. Gonzales 102

Total Time: 49:13.72

Average: 9:50.75

4. Wallis Brazos 110

Total Time: 50:17.86

Average: 10:03.58

5. Hallettsville 160

Total Time: 51:47.61

Average: 10:21.53

6. Shiner 172

Total Time: 52:04.01

Average: 10:24.81

7. Lockhart 178

Total Time: 52:10.92

Average: 10:26.19

8. Seguin 204

Total Time: 52:53.44

Average: 10:34.69

9. El Campo 234

Total Time: 53:47.56

Average: 10:45.52

10. Victoria East 236

Total Time: 53:53.04

Average: 10:46.61

11. Luling 241

Total Time: 54:21.91

Average: 10:52.39

12. Cuero 321

Total Time: 59:15.06

Average: 11:51.02

13. Edna 326

Total Time: 57:15.13

Average: 11:27.03

14. Vanderbilt Industrial 339

Total Time: 57:31.80

Average: 11:30.36

15. Mathis 356

Total Time: 1:00:23.00

Average: 12:04.60

