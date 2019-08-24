YOAKUM - Following are results from the Yoakum Bulldog Invitational.
Varsity Girls Individual
1. Moreno, Veronica Gonzales 8:51.88
2. Davis, Julianna St Paul 9:02.76
3. Wendel, Brooke Cuero 9:03.49
4. Muzik, Madison East Bernard 9:17.44
5. Anzualda, Korina Yoakum 9:27.59
6. Garcia, Rubi Wallis Brazos 9:32.44
7. Petras, Bailey Yoakum 9:33.23
8. Roth, Isabella Victoria East 9:37.19
9. Garcia, Esmeralda Wallis Brazos 9:39.43
10. Acevedo, Aracely East Bernard 9:41.12
Varsity Boys Individual
1. Bailey, River Lockhart 14:47.02
2. Zamudio, Edwin Luling 14:47.58
3. Mendez-Serrato, David Lockhart 15:14.95
4. Tomasek, Bryce Victoria East 15:17.52
5. Parra, Anthony Lockhart 15:25.45
6. Gonzales, Aden Luling 15:37.52
7. Gomez, Henry Lockhart 15:47.70
8. Hernandez-Sanchez, Anton Gonzales 15:54.30
9. Osorio, Jesus Luling 15:59.77
10. Stephenson, Cheney Seguin 16:00.89
Boys Team Results
1. Lockhart 26
Total Time: 1:17:28.70
Average: 15:29.74
2. Luling 53
Total Time: 1:20:37.81
Average: 16:07.57
3. Seguin 102
Total Time: 1:25:53.64
Average: 17:10.73
4. East Bernard 144
Total Time: 1:29:27.90
Average: 17:53.58
5. Victoria East 159
Total Time: 1:29:31.27
Average: 17:54.26
6. Mathis 168
Total Time: 1:30:24.61
Average: 18:04.93
7. Wallis Brazos 170
Total Time: 1:30:19.43
Average: 18:03.89
8. Shiner 170
Total Time: 1:30:55.96
Average: 18:11.20
9. St Paul 204
Total Time: 1:33:43.33
Average: 18:44.67
10. Cuero 214
Total Time: 1:35:53.84
Average: 19:10.77
11. Vanderbilt Industrial 245
Total Time: 1:37:42.21
Average: 19:32.45
12. Hallettsville 271
Total Time: 1:43:06.25
Average: 20:37.25
Girls Team Results
1. Yoakum 61
Total Time: 48:39.10
Average: 9:43.82
2. East Bernard 64
Total Time: 48:40.76
Average: 9:44.16
3. Gonzales 102
Total Time: 49:13.72
Average: 9:50.75
4. Wallis Brazos 110
Total Time: 50:17.86
Average: 10:03.58
5. Hallettsville 160
Total Time: 51:47.61
Average: 10:21.53
6. Shiner 172
Total Time: 52:04.01
Average: 10:24.81
7. Lockhart 178
Total Time: 52:10.92
Average: 10:26.19
8. Seguin 204
Total Time: 52:53.44
Average: 10:34.69
9. El Campo 234
Total Time: 53:47.56
Average: 10:45.52
10. Victoria East 236
Total Time: 53:53.04
Average: 10:46.61
11. Luling 241
Total Time: 54:21.91
Average: 10:52.39
12. Cuero 321
Total Time: 59:15.06
Average: 11:51.02
13. Edna 326
Total Time: 57:15.13
Average: 11:27.03
14. Vanderbilt Industrial 339
Total Time: 57:31.80
Average: 11:30.36
15. Mathis 356
Total Time: 1:00:23.00
Average: 12:04.60
