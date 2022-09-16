PORT LAVACA — Yoakum (1-3) captured their first win of the season after defeating Calhoun (0-4), 28-21.
Junior quarterback Ty Gordon had an impressive all-around performance, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown, and passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
At halftime, the Bulldogs led 14-7, behind a two touchdown half from Gordon.
He found wide receiver Kadarius Price for both scores, one a 20-yard, and the other a 40-yard touchdown.
Calhoun's touchdown in the first half came from quarterback Alex Parker, who found wide receiver Darrik Salinas for the 71-yard score.
Entering Friday night's matchup, both Calhoun and Yoakum were 0-3, hoping to win their first game of the season.
Yoakum was coming off of a 75-6 loss to Cuero, in which they gave up a total of 608 yards and 11 touchdowns on defense.
The Bulldogs struggled on the offensive side of the ball as well, only gaining six first downs against the Gobblers.
Calhoun, on the other hand, was in a much closer contest against Sinton last week, but ultimately fell 17-10.
The Sandcrabs rushed for 337 yards, but lost five fumbles in last week's loss.