High School Cross Country
Yoakum Cross Country Invitational Results
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
- Yoakum Cross Country Invitational Results
- Volleyball scores for the weekend, Aug. 17-19
- Week 1 Area Football Schedule
- Volleyball scores, Aug. 15
- Prep schedule for the week of August 20
- Volleyball scores, Aug. 11
- Volleyball scores, Aug. 8
- Prep schedule for the week of August 13
- Summer Camps
- Baseball All-District 30-4A
- Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Makes MLB History With Surreal Four-Game Stretch
- Pete Alonso Sent Apology Gift to Cardinals’ Winn After Throwing Away First Hit Ball
- Aaron Boone After Yankees Seventh Straight Loss: ‘We’re Sick Animals’
- Georgia Names Starting Quarterback for 2023 Title Defense
- Joel Embiid Could Ask to Leave 76ers ‘Sooner Rather Than Later,’ per Report
- Steve Young Makes Opinion on Brock Purdy Clear With Luke Skywalker Analogy
- Aaron Boone Sends Stern Message to Yankees in Team Meeting Amid Six-Game Skid
- Jimmy Graham Taken Into Custody After Medical Episode, Saints Say
- Steve Kerr Shares Honest Concerns About How His Team USA Squad Can Be Beat
- Baker Mayfield, Wife File Petition Concerning $12 Million in Investments by Family Companies