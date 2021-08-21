Area teams competed in the Yoakum Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
Victoria East's Isabella Roth won the girls 2400-meter run with a time of nine minutes, 24.27 seconds.
Ganado's Alan Baez Corpus won the boys 3600-meter run in 12:10.89.
East Bernard won the girls team title with 59 points. Industrial was second with 66, Shiner was third and Hallettsville was fifth.
Industrial's Katherine Simons and Elise Bullock, Moulton's Estefania Colchado, Hallettsville Olivia Etzler, Yoakum's Gisela Martinez and Shiner's Jocelyn Moreno all finished in the Top 10.
Cornerstone Christian won the boys team title with 72 points. Industrial was second with 82, Palacios was third and Gonzales was fifth.
Victoria West's Ashton Richter and Beau Woods, Industrial's Johnathan Garcia and Victoria East's Lucas Falcon all finished in the Top 10.
For full results go to Victoria Advocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com.
