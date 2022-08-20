Multiple area teams competed at the Yoakum Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
James Franco, out of Lockhart, placed first in the boys 3600-meter run with a time of 11:45.01.
Victoria West’s Ashton Richter finished seventh in the boys 3600-meter run with a time of 13:13.27.
Lockhart took the overall with a team score of 28, while Industrial and Moulton rounded out the top-three.
Victoria West placed fourth in the boys team 3600-meter run.
Katherine Simons out of Industrial took home the top spot in the girls 2400-meter run with a time of 9:11.00.
West's Cami Patek placed eighth in the same event with a time of 10:08.00.
Industrial came out on top with a total team score of 55.
Hallettsville and Yoakum placed second and third, respectively.
