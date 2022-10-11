YOAKUM — Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho knew her team should have swept Hallettsville.
The Lady Bulldogs, who are second in District 25-3A, entered the third set of their matchup up 2-0, however the Lady Brahmas came out firing, going up 18-12, eventually winning and forcing a fourth set.
“I wish it could have been a little bit more consistent, especially in set three,” Natho said. “I don't know if we got just a little bit complacent or what, but I wish we could have swept them in three and just kept better care of the ball when it was on our side.”
Despite their falters in the third set, Yoakum came out in the fourth set with determination to finish off the Lady Brahmas, and they did just that, winning the set 25-12 and the match 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12).
“I'm not gonna lie I was kinda nervous at first because they're fifth in district and we're number two,” said senior Macie Wiliams, who ended the game with nine kills. "So they needed to beat us to try to get back in the playoffs, but I'm really proud that we pulled through the fourth set and we got the win."
Even though her team ended up on the losing side of Tuesday’s match, Hallettsville head coach Lindsay Hudson was proud of the way her team fought back in the third set to extend the match.
“They just kind of finally settled in and were communicating” Hudson said. “The passes were getting to where they needed to be and we could adjust and hit the ball like we should, so it's not that we can't do it, it's just that we got to believe in ourselves that we can.”
It was Hudson’s adjustments at the net that got her team back into the match in the third set, with Kinleigh Hall and Bailee Wagner combining for 10 blocks on the night.
“We did get blocked there,” Natho said. “(Hall) is a great volleyball player and she got us a few times tonight. So, it's great playing against her and against a good blocking team, but that's always one of our goals to get around the block, being able to see them.”
Senior setter Macie Blakeney played an important role in the entire match, and especially in the fourth set to seal the game, recording a team-high 37 assists on the night for the Lady Bulldogs (22-9, 9-1).
“If we didn't have her as a setter, then how are we supposed to play? Like, how are we supposed to hit,” said hitter Destiny Rios. “Her connection with everybody on this team, it's amazing. She sets everybody, gives everybody a fair chance to hit and I'm so amazed about that.”
Rios, who was fourth on the team in kills with eight, was sidelined late in the fourth set with an injury, which gave Jayana Phillips a chance to step up, recording three kills in the final set, and 14 on the night.
Williams credits the team's chemistry as to why they continue to win throughout the season.
“I would say out of my four years on varsity, this team probably has the best chemistry,” Williams said. “We all like each other. We all get along. We're not really cliquish with each other. LWe're all one big group. So I feel like we all get along very well.”
District 25-3A
Yoakum 3, Hallettsville 1
Yoakum 25 25 21 25
Hallettsville 14 19 25 12
Highlights: (Y) Addison Pekar 10 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block; Macie Blakeney 1 kill, 37 assists, 8 digs; Destiny Rios 8 kills, 14 digs, 1 block; Jayana Phillips 14 kills, 11 digs, 1 block; Leah Muenich 2 aces, 1 dig; Olivia Fojt-1 kill, 4 aces, 14 digs; Sam Adamek- 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block; Macie Williams 9 kills, 1 ace,3 digs, 3 blocks (H) Brihana Mayfield 5 kills, 10 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Kinleigh Hall 10 kills; Bailee Wagner 1 kill, 7 blocks, Briley Rother 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 aces. Records: Yoakum 22-9, 9-1; Hallettsville 11-15, 3-5