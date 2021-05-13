LA GRANGE — Connor Zaruba has been Yoakum’s ace all season.
The junior has been tested throughout the season but has learned how to succeed.
“He’s been doing it all year. Connor’s our No. 1 guy,” said Yoakum head coach Karl Saenz. “Any time there’s a big game, Connor always steps up and does the job. He’s been doing it since he was a freshman.”
Zaruba took the bump on Thursday against Lago Vista on Thursday and helped lead Yoakum to a 12-2 win in the Class 3A area round, striking out 10 and allowing one run on five hits over five innings, while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and driving in three runs.
“I just went out there and threw strikes and trusted my defense to get outs,” Zaruba said. “I tried to stay ahead early and keep them on their toes.”
The Bulldogs advance to the regional quarterfinals and will play the winner of the Industrial-Llano series.
“This group has been been a fun one to coach,” Saenz said. “Since Day 1 we’ve had some goals, and they’ve strived for that. Now we’re starting to get close to those. We’re getting close.”
It didn’t take long for Yoakum to take the lead, as Kevin Koliba led off the bottom of the first with a single and was brought in to score on a Blake Gordon single.
Zaruba got into a jam in the top of the second, as Lago Vista loaded the bases on two hits and an error, but the junior responded by striking out the next two batters and forcing a groundout to get out of the inning.
“It just really helps me out a lot when I know I can trust my defense, and I know I can trust these guys,” Zaruba said. “I know that if I throw strikes, even if they hit the ball, my teammates will have my back and make plays.”
Yoakum’s bats started to come alive after that, as the Bulldogs put up five runs in the second. The first three batters of the inning reached base safely and Zarbua drove all of them in on a bases clearing double to right center field and Slayde Rice drove in a pair of runs as well on a single to make things 6-0.
Lago Vista scratched one run across in the third but Yoakum responded, as Cavan Smith drove in two runs on a double and Staton Pakebusch and Gordon both contributed with RBIs.
“That was the plan,” Smith said. “We wanted to go at them and be aggressive and hit the ball. We knew that we could hit off of anyone.”
The Bulldogs cruised to the finish after that, as they didn’t score again until the sixth inning, when Smith ended things with an RBI single to make it 12-2.
While Yoakum is happy with the area round win, they also have bigger goals going forward.
“Any time Connor pitches I think we can win,” Smith said. “We just have to go out and make sure we keep hitting the ball and let Connor do him.”
Class 3A Area Round
Yoakum 12, Lago Vista 2
Lago Vista 001 100 0 - 2 5 5
Yoakum 154 000 x - 12 12 2
Highlights: (LV) Mason Elenterius 2-for-4, RBI, R; Conner Priddy 1-for-3; RBI (Y) Connor Zaruba 6 IP, 10 SO, 0 R, 5 H, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2B; Blake Gordon 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Slayde Rice 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, Cavan Smith 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Records: Yoakum 23-7.
