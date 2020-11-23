ROUND ROCK — The Yoakum girls finished in sixth place in Class 3A at the UIL Cross Country State Championships on Monday at Old Settler's Park.
Brooklin Berger finished 25th in a time of 12 minutes, 46.61 seconds to pace the Lady Bulldogs, who had 153 points.
Yoakum's Gisela Martinez was 17th (12:55.83), Bailey Petras was 41st (12:59.14), Jenna McKee was 46th (13:04.13), Karina Anzaldua was 82nd (13:40.44), Sierra Rivera was 98th (14:66.11) and Kylah Fishbeck was 107th (14:22.09).
Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler finished 24th in a time of 12:42.95, and Van Vleck's Emilee Schneider was 63rd in a time of 13:76.99.
Nordheim's Deric Torres finished 27th in the Class 1A boys division in a time of 17:36.58. Moulton's Edgar Mendiola placed 34th in a time of 17:43.73.
Estefania Colchada finished 31st in a time of 13:38.91 to lead the Moulton girls, who finished 11th in the team standings with 249 points.
Moulton's Emily Perry was 83rd (14:36.19), Kamry Darilek was 92nd (14:49.34), Krista Michna was 105th (15:20.24), Kaylee Trejo was 110th (15:43.72), Kaitlyn Gallegos was 113th (16:00.53) and Grace Mezik was 120th (17:00.14).
The meet concludes Tuesday with the Class 2A, 4A and 6A divisions.
