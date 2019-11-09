ROUND ROCK — The Yoakum girls finished second, and runners from Goliad, Industrial and Calhoun earned medals at the UIL State Cross Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park.
Korina Anzaldua finished 13th in a time of 12:40.25 and Gisela Martinez was 14th in a time of 12:40.53 for the Lady Bulldogs over the 3,200-meter course.
Yoakum had a team total of 97 points, while Holliday was first with 57 points.
Yoakum’s Bailey Petras (12:49.50) was 20th, April Novosad (12:51.84) was 22nd, and Kailee Knezek (13:00.98) was 28th.
Kylah Fishbeck (13:05.55) and Brooklin Berger (13:10.11) also ran for the Lady Bulldogs.
Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht placed fourth in the girls Class 3A competition. Albrecht had a time of 11:39.61 on the 3,200-meter course.
Industrial’s Daniel Stout finished fourth in the boys Class 3A competition. Stout had a time of 15:47.61 over the 5-kilometer course.
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell placed sixth in the Class 5A competition. O’Donnell had a time of 17:45.17 over the 5-kilometer course.
Following are other area competitors.
Class 5A girls: 59, Phoebe Huang, Calhoun, 19:08.94.
Class 4A girls: 19, Veronica Moreno, Gonzales, 12:06.11; 78, Jada Johnson, Beeville, 12:55.84.
Class 3A girls: 18, Taylor Limbaugh, Schulenburg, 12:25.57.
Class 3A boys: 34, Aaron Wilfert, Industrial, 16:45.48; 89, William Lujan, Rice Consolidated, 17:36.19.
Class 2A girls: 37, Riley Rainosek, Shiner, 13:04.18; 38, Marian Grosenbacher, Shiner, 13:04.54.
Class 2A boys: 67, Antonio Martinez, Louise, 17:49.15.
Class 1A boys: 25, Deric Torres, Nordheim, 17:20.69; 47, David Torres, Nordheim, 17:51.18.
Class 1A boys team: 13, Moulton, 303.
