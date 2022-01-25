Yoakum grad and former Texas wide receiver Josh Moore announced his commitment to SMU on Monday via Twitter.
Moore, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 8, had originally committed to Texas Tech before flipping his commitment to the Mustangs.
Moore spent his first four years with Texas, recording 61 catches, 790 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Moore had 24 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Longhorns. Texas finished 5-7 on the year.
SMU went 8-4 in 2021 in Sonny Dykes' last season as head coach before taking the same position at TCU. The Mustangs were set to play Virginia in the Fenway Bowl, but it was canceled after the Cavaliers withdrew due to COVID-19 issues.
Rhett Lashlee was named head coach on Nov. 30 after two years as offensive coordinator at Miami. Lashlee previously was the offensive coordinator at SMU in 2018-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.