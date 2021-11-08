AUSTIN — Yoakum grad and Texas junior wide receiver Josh Moore has left the Longhorns football team and plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced Monday.
The news follows reports that Moore and Sarkisian got into a verbal altercation after Wednesday's practice. The Longhorns have lost four straight games to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State.
Moore played sparingly in the Iowa State loss with two receptions for 32 yards.
Moore is Texas' third-leading receiver with 24 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He finishes his Longhorns career with 61 catches, 790 yards and 13 touchdowns.
