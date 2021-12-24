Yoakum grad and former Texas wide receiver Josh Moore announced his transferring to Texas Tech on Thursday via Twitter.
Moore, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 8, spent his first four years with Texas, recording 61 catches, 790 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Longhorns.
Moore had 24 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Longhorns. Texas finished 5-7 on the year.
Texas Tech finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and will play Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Tuesday.
Moore will play under first-year head coach Joey McGuire after Matt Wells was fired from Texas Tech eight games into the season.
