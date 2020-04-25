TCU wide receiver Tre’Vontae Hights will get a chance to continue his career in the NFL.
Hights, a Yoakum graduate, will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hights caught 14 passes during his TCU career.
Hights had eight of those catches in the Horned Frogs’ 2019 season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Hights caught one touchdown pass as a freshman and two as a junior. He had 18 career tackles on special teams.
Hights graduated from TCU in June with a degree in sociology and a minor in psychology.
Hights has been working out in Yoakum with other players, including Yoakum graduate Damion Ratley, who plays for the Cleveland Browns.
Hights rushed for 2,032 yards and 31 touchdowns, and passed for 1,135 yards and 10 touchdowns during his Yoakum career.
Carolina head coach Matt Rhule coached at Baylor last season.
