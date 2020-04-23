Celine Markert was hoping to coach track and field after graduating from Texas A&M.
She’ll get a chance to do so in the next school year.
Markert was hired to coach at Hallettsville at Monday night’s meeting of the board of trustees.
Markert won three medals at the UIL state meet while competing at Yoakum.
She won gold medals in the discus in 2013 and 2014, and a bronze medal in the shot put in 2014.
She set a Yoakum school record of 145 feet in the discus.
Markert went on to compete in all five throwing events at Texas A&M.
She ranks in the school’s top 12 list in the indoor shot put (No. 3), outdoor shot put (No. 6), hammer (No. 7), discus (No. 8), and weight throw (No. 11).
Markert was an assistant track and field coach at Cuero before the current season was canceled because of COVID-19.
