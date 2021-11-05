ROUND ROCK — The Class 1A, 3A and 5A State Cross Country races ran Friday at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Yoakum finished ninth as a team in the 3A girls 2-mile run. Brooklin Berger led the Lady Bulldogs with a 24th place finish in 12:27.4.
Industrial finished 12th as a team. Kate Simons finished 19th overall in 12:19.8.
Van Vleck's Emilee Schneider and Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler placed 13th and 21st as individuals.
In the 3A boys 5K, Industrial finished eighth as a team. Johnathan Garcia led the Cobras with a time of 17:19.2, finishing 41st overall.
Hallettsville's Joshua Griffin finished 57th as an individual with a time of 17:34.7.
In the 1A girls 2-mile run, Moulton finished ninth as a team. Emily Perry led the Kittens, finishing 32nd overall with a time of 13:26.56.
In the 1A boys 5K, Moulton's Edgar Mendiola finished 102nd with a time of 19:35.9.
The Class 2A, 4A and 6A races start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
For full results and times go to mychiptime.com/uil_xc.php?theID=13857.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.