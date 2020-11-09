CORPUS CHRISTI — The Yoakum and Moulton girls cross country teams qualified to the state meet as teams from Monday's Region IV meet.
Yoakum came in third in class 3A with 77 points and Moulton came in second in Class 1A with 95 points to advance to the state meet.
Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler finished ninth with a time of 12:58 to qualify for the state meet individually.
On the boys side Industrials Aaron Wilfert finished second with a time of 17:24 and Johnathan Garcia finished sixth to qualify for the Class 3A state meet.
In Class 1A Moulton's Edgar Mendiola finished third with a time of 18:57 and Nordheim's Deric Torres finished ninth with a time of 19:42 as both qualified for the state meet.
Nordheim narrowly missed out on the state meet, finishing fourth as a team, while Moulton finished 10th as a team.
In Class 3A, Palacios finished eighth as a team.
For the girls, Edna finished ninth as a team in Class 3A and Austwell-Tivoli finished 12th in Class 1A.
Victoria East's Isabella Roth came in 55th individually in Class 5A with a time of 21:56.
