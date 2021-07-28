Yoakum’s Connor Zaruba and Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias were named to the second team of the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state team released Wednesday.
Zaruba, a junior, was selected at pitcher, and Arias, a senior, was picked at shortstop.
Yokaum senior Staton Pakebusch was a third-team selection at relief pitcher and catcher.
Malakoff senior outfielder Brandon Nations was selected as the player of the year.
Malakoff’s John L. Adair was named coach of the year.
TSWA Class 3A All-State
First Team
Pitchers – Kade Budd, Corpus Christi London, jr.; Alan Benhardt, Malakoff, sr.; Tate Yardley, Jim Ned, jr.
Relief pitcher – Mac Harper, Whitesboro, soph.
Catcher – Sergio Guerra, San Diego, sr.
First baseman – Kannon Brooks, Wall, sr.
Second baseman – Tyler Moody, Brock, soph.
Shortstop – Bryson Adair, Malakoff, sr.
Third baseman – Colton Nicholson, Blooming Grove, sr.
Outfielders – Coleman Junell, Bushland, sr.; Brandon Nations, Malakoff, sr.; Connor Cox, Holliday, sr.
Designated hitter – Jacob Gallegos, Reagan County, sr.
Player of the year – Nations, Malakoff
Coach of the year – John L. Adair, Malakoff
Second Team
Pitchers – Tate Nebhut, Bushland, sr.; Connor Zaruba, Yoakum, jr.; (tie) Cameron Edmonds, Anahuac, soph.; Hagen Rose, Troy, sr.
Relief pitcher – Cooper Wade, Gunter, jr.
Catcher – Julius Rivas, Mathis, jr.
First baseman – (tie) Luke Chorn, Clyde, sr;. Cole Gaddis, Malakoff, sr.
Second baseman – Jackson Warren, Atlanta, sr.
Shortstop – Xavier Arias, Nixon-Smiley, sr.
Third baseman – Cade Dodson, Gunter, fr.
Outfielders – Dylan Neuman, Clyde, sr.; Jayden Williams, Marion, sr.; Taber Childs, Harleton, jr.
Designated hitter – Hagan Headrick, Jim Ned, soph.
Third Team
Pitchers – Carson Lightfoot, Brock, sr.; Isaac Villanueva, Gunter, soph.; (tie) Konner Harborth, Marion, jr.; Brannon McCall, Cameron, jr.
Relief pitcher – Staton Pakebusch, Yoakum, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Pakebusch, Yoakum, sr.; Roy Perez, Odem, sr.
First baseman – Peyton Shaffer, Brock, jr.
Second baseman – (tie) Dylan Carrell, White Oak, sr.; Donnie Dycus, Grandview, jr.
Shortstop – (tie) Brooks Carter, Shallowater, soph.; Jaxon Gleaton, Brock, sr.
Third baseman – Nate Herrera, Banquete, soph.
Outfielders – Chance Childress, Hemphill, sr.; Lance Welps, Amarillo River Road, sr.; (tie) Cash Jones, Brock, sr.; Mason Arispe, Corpus Christi London, soph.
Designated hitter – Camden Harris, Brock, fr.
Honorable Mention
Pitchers - Julius Carpio, Dimmitt, sr.; Kaden Crawford, Fairfield, jr.; Tanner Creel, Troy, sr.; Jacob Gallegos, Reagan County, sr.; Joseph Grimes, Peaster, sr.; Caleb Jameson, Prairiland, jr.; Coleman Junell, Bushland, sr.; Mark Lopez, Banquete, soph.; Kadin Munson, Danbury, jr.; Dylan Neuman, Clyde, sr.; Blaine Palmer, Jim Ned, jr.; Evan Patterson, Harmony, sr.; Breken Ramos, Shallowater, sr.; Austin Williams, Wall, sr.
Relief pitchers - Keegan Hutchins, Holliday, sr.; Jaiylen McGilvery, Boyd, jr.; Jaxon Montgomery, Whitney, jr.; Jesus Quiroz, Dimmitt, sr.; Jackson Warren, Atlanta, sr.
Catchers – Bryson Ballard, Wall, sr.; Brett Berg, Jourdanton, sr.; Jake Burris, Marion, jr.; Rustyn Ellis, Boyd, sr.; Alex Galyean, Sabine, jr.; Dylan LaRue, Blanco, jr.; Braden Lewis, Jim Ned, jr.; Jackson Lipscomb, Pottsboro, sr.; Peyton Marchand, Holliday, soph.; Ethan Sanchez, Bangs, sr.; Jacob Smith, Whitesboro, jr.; Ryan Thomisee, George West, sr.
Zerick Warren, Elkhart, sr.
First basemen - Dalton Anderson, Holliday, jr.; Jackson Glymph, Nacogdoches, Central Heights, soph.; Gavyn Jones, White Oak, soph.; Kohle Kerin, Shallowater, jr.; Cayden Self, Grandview, soph.; Levi Whitehead, Whitney, sr.; Caleb Wood, Lytle, jr.
Second basemen - Cade Baker, Whitney, soph.; Josh Moreno, Banquete, sr.; Jace Sanders, Whitesboro, soph.; Will Teague, Lorena, sr.; Ryan Wisnoski, Anderson-Shiro, sr.
Shortstops - Kallen Bek, Marion, jr.; Julius Carpio, Dimmitt, sr.; Tanner Carter, Bells, sr.; Kaden Crawford, Fairfield, jr.; Garrett Gruell, Groesbeck, sr.; Keaten Hawk, Danbury, jr.; Kye Herbert, Wall, sr.; Cooper McClure, Atlanta, jr.; Braden McIntire, Boyd, fr.; Brock Nellor, Mt. Vernon, sr.; Tanner Reaves, Bonham, sr.; Ben Smedshammer, Lorena, sr.; Tanner Troxell, Bushland, sr.; Tate Yardley, Jim Ned, jr.; Nate Williams, Newton, sr.
Third basemen - Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro, soph.; Dawson Hightower, Whitney, sr.
Outfielders - Matthew Beacom, Blooming Grove, sr.; Alan Benhardt, Malakoff, sr.; Kaeleb Carillo, Abernathy, sr.; Landon Edwards, West, sr.; Chance Lowery, Marion, sr.; Tye Odom, Bishop, jr.; Breken Ramos, Shallowater, sr.; Bax Townsend, Shallowater, soph.; Alex Vallejo, Anahuac, sr.; Garrett Vogel, Gunter, sr.
Designated hitter - Nakia Villarreal, Ballinger, jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.