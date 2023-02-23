GANADO — Destiny Rios came through for Yoakum on Thursday.
The junior got going in the Lady Bulldogs’ game against Victoria West in the Ganado Tournament with a two-run double in the first inning.
She capped off the four inning game with a two-run homer to help the Lady Bulldogs come out with a 6-3 win over the Lady Warriors in their first game of the tournament.
“I was just trying to go and just hit the ball just so teams can go in but all of a sudden I hit a homerun, and it was really important,” Rios said.
“She made a great adjustment at the plate, she had fouled a couple off the other way, made a great adjustment and drove it inside. That was huge,” Yoakum head coach Monica Chovanec said about the home run.
Before Rios even got up to the plate in the first inning the Lady Bulldogs were already up 2-0.
“With tournaments it’s a time limit and you’ve got to score quick,” Chovanec said. “There’s not a whole lot that I can say other than our girls hit when it counted, so they pulled through and made it work.”
The slow start was disappointing for the Lady Warriors, who had already fallen to Van Vleck 10-0 in their first game of the tournament.
“It’s hard for the pitcher to find the groove in the first inning,” said West head coach Amber Powell.
“When we’re playing solid on routine plays, getting the outs where we need to get them, then the hits are going to come and we’re going to get hit off of,” she added. “I don’t have a pitcher that’s going to strike everybody out, so that’s when our defense has to be ready and adjust to it.”
Yoakum pitcher Madilynn Steinmann also had a shaky start, hitting the first two West batters she faced, however she ended the game allowing just one run.
Yoakum followed up its win against West with an 8-4 loss to Victoria East to end day one of the tournament.
“We got a little bit too relaxed and we made some mistakes when we should have had outs and that hurt us, but that’s what these preseason games are for,” Chovanec said.
Day two of the tournament continues for both teams on Friday.
Ganado Tournament, Day 1
Yoakum 6, Victoria West 3
Yoakum 402 — 6 6 1
West 102 0 — 3 1 3
W: M. Steinmann L: M. Rosales. Highlights: (Y) D. Rios 2-for-2, 3 RBI’s, 1 HR; K. Idlett 1-for-1, 1 RBI; M. Grant 1-for-2, 1 R; R. Schlegal 1-for-2, 1 R; M. Steinmann 1-for-1, 1 R; (W) M. Rosales 0-for-1, 1R; M. Espindola 1-for-2; E. Martinez 0-for-1, RBI; J. Janak 0-for-1, RBI; K. Cann 0-for-1, RBI; Records: Yoakum 5-1, West 2-8