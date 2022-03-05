YOAKUM — Yoakum wasn’t perfect, but was satisfied with its performance over the last three days.
The Bulldogs dropped a 7-0 decision to La Vernia for their first loss of the season on a windy Saturday at Bulldog Field in the Yoakum Tournament.
“We’ve had some good teams here,” said Yoakum coach Karl Saenz. “That’s why I like this tournament. We get some good competition and see what we need to work on. I’ll tell you what, La Vernia is a good team and they held us in check.”
The Bulldogs (6-1) struggled against La Vernia starting pitcher Tyler Hensley until the game was stopped after five innings because of the tournament’s time limit.
Yoakum had five hits, but struck out 10 times and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
“We need to take the ball the other way,” Saenz said. “Today we were trying to pull everything and we made outs. With the wind like this, you can’t do it. I think we’ll be fine.”
Julian Estrada pitched into the fourth inning for Yoakum before being relieved by Trey Oliveras.
The Bears (6-1) had 11 hits and scored in three of their at-bats.
La Vernia scored its first three runs after a runner was ruled safe at the plate on a grounder to third base, over the protest of Saenz.
“Our pitchers have been doing pretty well,” Saenz said. “Julian did pretty well. It’s hard when you don’t get many hits. Our pitching has been doing a good job. We had a couple of mistakes in the outfield, but it is what it is.”
Connor Zaruba had a pair of doubles to lead Yoakum at the plate. Ty Gordon had the only other hit to leave the infield for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs open District 28-3 play Tuesday at home against Palacios.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Saenz said. “We’ve got to work on the little things like we work on in practice.”
Yoakum Tournament
La Vernia 7, Yoakum 0
La Vernia 030 22 — 7 11 0
Yoakum 000 00 — 0 5 1
W: Tyler Hensley. L: Julian Estrada. Highlights: (L) Hensley 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 10 SO, 1-for-2, RBI; Colten Schmid 3-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Cash Casas 2-for-3, RBI; Kayden Jackson 2-for-3, R. (Y) Connor Zaruba 2-for-3, 2 2B; Brayden Goode 1-for-2, SB. Records: La Vernia 6-1; Yoakum 6-1.
