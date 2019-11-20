Yoakum seniors Kailee Knezek and April Novosad were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A Academic All-State Team for cross country.
Athletes selected must be seniors with a grade-point average of 94 or above for grades 9-11. The head coach must be a member of TGCA before Nov. 1.
Knezek and Novosad helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a second-place finish at the UIL state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.