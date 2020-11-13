HUTTO — Yoakum running back Deandre Enoch-Johnson has no idea how many carries he’s going to get in a game.
But Enoch-Johnson doesn’t really care as long as the result is to his liking.
“We like to win,” Enoch-Johnson said. “Our main goal is to win and make sure that everybody on our team understands what they’re doing. It doesn’t matter who gets more carries. One game it might be this dude. One game it might that dude. We’re balanced, and we’ve got extra running backs to make extra plays.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 480 yards and ran off with a 57-13 Class 3A, Division I bi-district win over McGregor on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Yoakum improved to 8-2 and moved into the area round against East Chambers. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Waller.
“We played really well,” said Yoakum coach Bo Robinson. “We watched a lot of games in their district, and they scored a lot of points, but I didn’t think they played as physical as the teams we played.”
McGregor (6-5) scored first on a 46-yard run by quarterback Veandre Mcdaniel, but that one play accounted for nearly a quarter of the team’s total offense.
“Today, we had a chip on our shoulder,” Enoch-Johnson said. “We knew what we had to do, and we knew we had to execute and play Yoakum football, and that’s what it came out like.”
Enoch-Johnson carried only nine times but rushed for 164 yards and scored on runs of 66 and 12 yards. He also blocked an extra-point kick and returned it for 2 points.
“Tonight we were physical in the offensive line,” Enoch-Johnson said. “My O-line was great this time. They watched their blocks, and they executed today.”
Jayden Jones added 124 yards on nine carries and scored on a 1-yard run. Jones also had an interception.
“When the score is like this, we don’t care who gets the ball,” Jones said. “We share the ball everywhere.”
Caven Smith rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Dorien Hights added 37 yards and a touchdown for Yoakum, which had 24 rushing first downs and averaged over 10 yards per carry.
Yoakum quarterback Blake Gordon rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Connor Ratcliff.
“It is kind of a feel thing,” Robinson said of his running backs. “They all play defense, and we’re able to stick a fresh one in there and not get them too tired. Boy, it’s nice.”
Yoakum’s biggest issue was penalties, as it was flagged nine times for 90 yards. But the Bulldogs more than overcame their mistakes.
“This is where we need to be every week,” Jones said. “We’ve got to keep working and keep our heads up and know what’s coming to us.”
