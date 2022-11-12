SAN ANTONIO — Yoakum was just one win away from adding a notch in its already historic season.
The Lady Bulldogs matched up with District 25-3A foe Columbus in the Class 3A regional final in San Antonio at the Blossom Athletic Center, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
However, the magic in Yoakum’s 2022 season ran out on Saturday afternoon, as it fell to the Cardinals (45-3) in three sets, (25-18, 25-22, 25-22), ending the furthest run a Lady Bulldogs (30-13) team has made in the playoffs.
“We did a lot of good things,” said Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho. “Obviously Columbus, they’re a state caliber team. They played really good volleyball, they played hard.”
Yoakum struggled early on in the match slowing down Cardinals 6-foot-2 outside hitter Ally Tribe, as she recorded seven kills in the first set.
“It can be pretty challenging,” said senior middle blocker Macie Williams about facing Columbus’ outside hitters. “Our game plan going into this game was to block the ball, stop the speed of the ball.”
The Lady Bulldogs had already faced Tribe and the Cardinals twice during the regular season, losing both.
“I think they knew more about us,” said junior setter Macie Blakeney. “They knew our weaknesses, but we knew theirs too. I think we read them pretty well at times, they just came out on top.”
Blakeney ended the game leading Yoakum with 18 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Jayana Phillips also added 13 kills along with 10 from junior Destiny Rios.
The Lady Bulldogs second set saw them tie it 20-20, however the Cardinals went on a 5-2 run to win the set and take control of the match.
“(They) were close sets, so it’s one point here or there and one unforced error, but we gave it our all and we’re satisfied with how we went out today,” Natho said.
Despite the loss, Natho was proud to help lead her girls in their historic season.
“They’re such a great group of girls,” an emotional Natho said. “They work hard. They’re good people, so I’m glad that they’ve had success this year and we’ve got to play volleyball this long. It’s been a pleasure.”
“It was fun,” Blakeney said about the season. “I’m going to miss my seniors like crazy, and I just can’t wait for next year already.”
Yoakum’s 2022 season only consisted of two seniors, Williams and defensive specialist Deazia Rios, meaning the majority of its roster will be back for the 2023 season.
This gives Natho hope for the future of her program.
“Next year I expect to be right back here,” she said. “I hope they are upset because their season’s done and they’re not going on to the next round. I hope it leaves a bitter taste in their mouth, and now that we have a little bit of experience here I hope we build on that, and I hope that all of those younger kids take that all in and learn from it.”
Class 3A Regional Finals
Columbus 3, Yoakum 0
Columbus 25 25 25
Yoakum 18 22 22
Highlights: (Y) Macie Blakeney 18 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace; Jayana Phillips 13 kills; Destiny Rios 10 kills, Macie Williams 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block; Samantha Adamek 2 blocks, 1 assist; Olivia Fojt 2 assists, 1 ace; Addison Pekar 2 blocks; Leah Muenich 2 aces; Records: Yoakum 30-13, Columbus 45-3