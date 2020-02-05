YOAKUM – Ty Love enjoys competing in track and field, but he didn’t want to give up football.
When the opportunity to do both sports presented itself, Love wasn’t going to let it slip away.
Love signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday morning in the Yoakum gym to play football at Stephen F. Austin, where he also plans to participate in track and field.
“I’ve played football my whole life and I didn’t want to stop,” he said. “I got the opportunity to play football and run track so I’m going to do both.”
Love played wide receiver for the Bulldogs and had 30 catches for 467 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Yoakum’s Ty Love ty_love25 signs to play football at Stephen F. Austin. pic.twitter.com/LMfk7yVSOr— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) February 5, 2020
He had 51 receptions for 814 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior when the Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals.
“It was all fun,” Love said. “I mean this year we really didn’t go where we wanted to, but I still have all those memories that will stay with me forever.”
Love is also the defending Class 3A state champion in the triple jump (48 feet, 7 inches), and finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (22.60 seconds), and had a track and field offer from Texas.
“He had some other opportunities and maybe some bigger places,” said Yoakum head football coach Bo Robinson. “But (SFA) coach (Colby) Carthel came down and visited with me and I was hoping that Ty would give it a hard look. He did and he liked it when he went up there so we’re excited for him.”
Love was impressed when he visited the Nacogdoches campus.
“I’ve been in contact with the coaches for a while,” he said. “I went up there for a visit and it went well. I liked it up there. I just liked the town and all the coaches and the players. It’s a country town with city stuff in it. I like it.”
Robinson expects Love to do well on the collegiate level.
“Ty was a good leader,” Robinson said. “He’s a National Honor Society kid. He got offered by Yale and the Air Force Academy, so he’s a top-notch individual. He’s probably as talented a kid as we’ve had come through here.”
Love will be joined at Stephen F. Austin by former Beeville receiver Waydale Jones.
Jones will join the Lumberjacks after playing at Wake Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.