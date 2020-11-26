Revenge is not the primary motive for Yoakum and Shiner in their regional round playoff games.
But the Bulldogs and Comanches wouldn’t mind getting some payback.
Yoakum (9-2) squares off against Columbus (10-2) in a Class 3A, Division I game at 6 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium.
Shiner (10-0) takes on Mason (7-4) in a Class 2A, Division I contest at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
The Bulldogs have a more recent score to settle with the Cardinals.
Not only did Columbus eliminate Yoakum in the bi-district round last season, but also captured a District 12 win earlier this season.
“The first time we played them they embarrassed us,” said Yoakum senior Dre Enoch Johnson. “They did what they should. We didn’t play our game and we’re glad we play them again.”
Yoakum coach Bo Robinson figured the Bulldogs might get another crack at Columbus.
“You’d rather not do that,” Robinson said. “But we have to do it every year. You hate to play people like this again, but also it’s good because you’re familiar with them.”
The key for Yoakum will be to build on its playoff wins over McGregor and East Chambers.
“We’ve got to play like seniors and what we’re playing for,” Johnson Enoch said. “The two teams we got beat by (in district) we didn’t play physical. We were too soft. We knew to become a good team we had to play physical.”
Shiner has not played Mason since 2017, but the teams have met seven times in the playoffs since 2010. Mason has won five of those games, including the last three.
“We’ve got some good tradition with Mason and we’re looking to flip what happened,” said Shiner senior Tyler Palmer, who was a freshman when the Punchers pulled out a 7-0 win in a game played at The Pfield. “This is always a good matchup. It’s always a hard-fought game and we’ve all got a lot of tradition.”
Shiner has cruised to playoff wins over Harper and Freer, but expects a stiffer test from Mason.
“We’re very familiar with them,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “Their scheme hasn’t changed a whole lot, and it’s the same with us. When you play each other that many times, you know what you’re going to get. We’re going to get a physical game from them. They’re going to be well coached and what they do, they’re going to do extremely well.”
The Comanches hope to follow the script that has allowed them to maintain the No. 1-ranking throughout the season.
“We’ve just got to go in and tackle well,” Palmer said. “They have a big quarterback and we have to fly to the football. We have to continue to execute and protect the ball.”
If Shiner and Yoakum prevail, they could face another familiar foe in the quarterfinal round.
Shiner would play either Ganado from its district or recent playoff opponent Refugio.
Yoakum could have another district rematch if Hallettsville defeats Lorena.
“It’s always like this,” Robinson said. “To me, the first game is not as important. You just want to be playing good at this time of the year.”
