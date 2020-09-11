YOAKUM — Jayden Jones had one goal Friday night.
Don't let the Yoakum seniors down.
The Bulldogs had won the Dewitt County rivalry two years in a row against Cuero coming into Friday's game.
"These seniors mean everything to me," said Jones, a sophomore running back. "It's the best class of seniors I've been around, and I just wanted to make sure they we're able to celebrate tonight."
Jayden Jones on Yoakums win over Cuero. pic.twitter.com/HgliStDVML— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 12, 2020
The Yoakum seniors did celebrate, as they beat the Gobblers 27-0 in the schools' 111th meeting.
"It's nice anytime you can beat those guys, and they're going to be a good football team once they learn that new system," said Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson. "There aren't many senior classes that come through here that can say they've beat Cuero three different years, so that's a pretty special deal."
Both teams we're deadlocked after one quarter until Yoakum (3-0) opened the scoring with a 29-yard run from Jones. Dorien Heights added to the score with two minutes left in the quarter on a two-yard touchdown run, as Cuero (0-3) was held scoreless in the first half.
Yoakum added another score in the third quarter on a 22-yard pass from Blake Gordon to Jace Knocke, and those two connected again from nine yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
Blake Gordon with another touchdown pass. Yoakum leads Cuero 27-0. 4Q, 9:07 pic.twitter.com/Xuwb7NAcme— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 12, 2020
"I've been telling the younger guys that haven't gone through this before that even the year when we went to the state semifinal we started 2-4," said Cuero senior J.D. Notaro. "I just keep reminding the guys that if we keep pushing and stay the course, eventually it's going to click and we just have to keep working hard, practicing hard and buying into the new coaches and their system."
Cuero fumbles a punt return and Yoakum gets the ball inside the 10 pic.twitter.com/xns7d7JSdS— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 12, 2020
The effort on defense was notable for the Bulldogs, as they gave up 119 yard of total offense to the Gobblers in the shutout.
"It was a really good night for us on defense," Jones said. "We we're flying to the ball, making the right reads and playing physical. That's what we have to do every week."
Yoakum with an interception. The bulldogs still lead 27-0. pic.twitter.com/lC7pY4buS2— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 12, 2020
After the Yoakum win, Cuero now leads the series 70-35-6.
The Gobblers are still winless on the season, but the players have seen signs of improvement.
"Offensively, we're starting to move the ball better," Notaro said. "We've finally been able to sustain some drives. Defensively we're starting to tighten up and stopping the run a lot better. We just have to keep staying the course and getting better week by week."
J.D Notaro on what Cuero needs to do to turn things around next week. pic.twitter.com/3WnBX8zLW6— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 12, 2020
Yoakum is undefeated this season and was ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas Football Class 3A, Division I poll. Robinson has big expectations for the team.
"We're not just worried about district, we're worried about the playoffs as well," he said. "We want to do well enough in district to get into the tournament and then we want to be rolling in November and December. But to get to that point, you have to get better every week and that's what we're focused on."
