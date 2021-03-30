YOAKUM — Blake Gordon was thinking positive thoughts when he came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Yoakum trailed Hallettsville 2-0 and had the bases loaded with two outs.
A run scored on a wild pitch before Gordon delivered a two-run single up the middle to send Yoakum on its way to a 7-2 District 28-3A win on Tuesday night at Bulldog Field.
“I knew I was going to get a hit,” Gordon said. “I had been hitting the ball solid the past two times and hadn’t hit a gap yet. Finally, on that one, I knew I was going to hit a gap.”
Yoakum improved to 12-6 and 6-0 in district, maintaining the outright district lead.
“We were waiting,” said Yoakum coach Karl Saenz. “We’ve been hitting the ball all year. I knew we were going to come through somehow, and Blake had a big hit for us tonight.”
The Bulldogs had four hits but were the beneficiaries of 11 walks by five Hallettsville pitchers.
“As a staff we made a goal of trying to walk no one in an inning,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “We’re not meeting that goal. Walks not only kill you in the field. It kills your morale and lets the defense get down, and they put runners on base and put pressure on us.”
Yoakum committed five errors and left five runners on base as the Brahmas (6-8, 3-3) took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.
But starting pitcher Connor Zaruba was able to limit the damage.
“It’s just staying positive,” Zaruba said. “I know it’s a long game of seven innings so I’ve got to stay positive.”
Zaruba yielded one hit and struck out seven before Staton Pakebusch came on in relief to start the sixth inning.
“He’s been doing that all year,” Saenz said. “Connor throws strikes and keeps us in the ballgames.”
The Bulldogs broke the game open in the sixth inning with singles by Luke Adamek and Kevin Koliba along with four walks.
“These kids keep fighting,” Saenz said. “We harp on playing until the last out. We knew it was going to come. We just didn’t know when it was going to come.”
District 28-3A
Yoakum 7, Hallettsville 2
Hallettsville 101 000 0 – 2 3 0
Yoakum 000 034 x – 7 4 5
W: Connor Zaruba. L: Preston Amsden. S: Staton Pakebusch. Highlights: (H) Kyler Chovanetz 1-for-4, RBI. (Y) Zaruba 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 SO, 3 BB; Pakebusch 1-for-2, 2 BB; Blake Gordon 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Luke Adamek 1-for-3, R. Records: Hallettsville 6-8, 3-3; Yoakum 12-6, 6-0.
