Yoakum relied heavily on its running game. The Bulldogs churned out 269 yards on 55 carries. They moved the chains an impressive 23 times.
“We thought we could run the football,” said Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson. "They always play really good football and they are scrappy. You have to be able to run the football to beat them. We knew we could throw it on them some, but we knew if we could run the ball we’d have a good chance of winning."
Yoakum took the opening kick and mounted a time-consuming drive that ended with a Tyjuan Garza 1-yard touchdown run at the seven-minute mark. The fullback lowered his shoulders and plowed into the end zone.
Hallettsville answered on its first possession with a 22-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brandt Trlicek.
Trlicek added a 66-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
Yoakum answered Trlicek’s first touchdown when quarterback Ty Gordon scored on a 1-yard run for the first of three rushing touchdowns.
With 3:22 remaining until the half, Trlicek scored from 2 yards out to cut Yoakum's lead to 21-14.
Hallettsville drove into Yoakum territory late in the second quarter, but fumbled with 38 seconds remaining in the fist half.
“Yoakum has a good ball club,” said Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik. "We are a little banged up and we had some flu going on. That’s not an excuse. My hat's off to Yoakum. They did a great job and they were more physical than us."
Hallettsville tied the game on its first possession of the second half on a 38-yard run by Damarion Austin.
Yoakum took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard dive by Gordon, who leaped over the offensive line for the score.
Following a Hallettsville punt, Jayden Jones took the wind gave the Bulldogs some insurance with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Hallettsville’s hope for a comeback ended with an interception.
Robinson knows the first round of the playoffs will be tough, but is pleased with the way his team is performing.
“The district our district is playing is really good,” Robinson said. "There are three top 10 teams in that district. Cameron beat us pretty good early in the season. We had six kids out that game. I feel better about our chances going in, however they are a very good football team."
For Hallettsville, it’s a matter of getting players back on the field next week.
“I just want our kids healthy going into the next game,” Psencik said. "There are some things we need to work on. We have to execute and tackle better. We need some of our younger kids to step up and fill some shoes."
Recommended For You
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21