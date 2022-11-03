Rushing the ball was at the front of the mind for Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson heading into the game.
The Bulldogs churned out 269 yards on 55 carries. They moved the chains an impressive 23 times.
“We thought we could run the football,” Robinson said. "They always play really good football and they are scrappy. You have to be able to run the football to beat them. We knew we could throw it on them some, but we knew if we could run the ball we’d have a good chance of winning."
Yoakum took the opening kick and mounted a time consuming drive that ended with a Tyjuan Garza 1-yard run at the seven minute mark. The big fullback lowered his shoulders and plowed into the end zone.
Hallettsville answered on their first possession on a 22-yard run by quarterback Brandt Trlicek. Trlicek added a 66-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
Yoakum answered Trlicek’s first touchdown as quarterback Ty Gordon scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns on a 1-yard run.
With 3:22 remaining until the half, Trlicek scored from two yards out to put Yoakum in the lead 21-14.
Hallettsville, getting the ball to open the second half, drove into Bulldog territory at the end of the second quarter to try and get points on the board heading into the half. Unfortunately, they fumbled on the 34-yard line with 38 seconds remaining and lost the ball to Yoakum.
“Yoakum has a good ball club,” said Hallettsville head coach Tommy Psencik. "We are a little banged up and we had some flu going on. That’s not an excuse. My hats off to Yoakum. They did a great job and they were more physical than us."
Hallettsville tied the game on their first possession of the second half on a 38-yard run by Damarion Austin. That would be the end of the scoring for the Brahmas on the evening.
Yoakum took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a one yard dive by Gordon, who leaped over the offensive line for the score.
Following a Hallettsville punt, Jayden Jones took the wind out of the Brahmas' sails as he scored on a 2-yard run.
Hallettsville’s hopes of a late comeback was stoped in its tracks as Ty Tomek intercepted a Brahma pass, sealing the victory for the Bulldogs.
Robinson knows the first round of the playoffs will be tough, but with an effort like tonight he feels good about their chances.
“The district our district is playing is really good,” Robinson said. "There are three top ten teams in that district. Cameron beat us pretty good early in the season. We had six kids out that game. I feel better about our chances going in, however they are a very good football team."
For Hallettsville, it’s just a matter of getting healthy heading into next week.
“I just want our kids healthy going into the next game,” Psencik said. "There are some things we need to work on. We have to execute and tackle better. We need some of our younger kids to step up and fill some shoes."
