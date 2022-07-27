Yoakum's Connor Zaruba and Brayden Goode were named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state team announced Wednesday.
Zaruba, a senior, was chosen at first base on the second team.
Goode, a senior, was picked at first base on the third team.
Tidehaven pitcher Jordan Duran, catcher Zachary Garcia and shortstop Logan Crow earned honorable mention.
Corpus Christi London senior pitcher Kade Budd was selected as the Player of the Year.
London's Kevin Carr and Albert Amaya were named Co-Coaches of the Year.
Blue Bell/TSWA Class 3A All-State
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Kade Budd, Corpus Christi London, sr.; Riekkhen Bostick, Gunter, sr.; Isaac Villanueva, Gunter, jr.
Reliever – Landon Anderson, White Oak, sr.
Catcher – Kohle Kerin, Shallowater, sr.
First baseman – Trey Oblas, Gunter, sr.
Second baseman – Caleb Meyer, Blanco, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Josh Bass, Bushland, jr.; Coby DeJesus, Diboll, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Ryne Abel, Lorena, sr.; Dalton Anderson, Holliday, sr.
Outfielders – Taber Childs, Harleton, sr.; Sawyer Strosnider, Brock, soph. Tye Odom, Bishop, sr.
Designated hitter – Carter Layton, Gunter soph.
Player of the year – Budd, London
Co-coaches of the year – Kevin Carr and Albert Amaya, London
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Caleb Jameson, Prairiland, sr.; Tristan Boedeker, Brock, sr.; Ryne Kaiser, Blanco, sr.
Reliever – Mac Harper, Whitesboro, jr.
Catcher – Jayden Martinez, Corpus Christi London, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Connor Zaruba, Yoakum, sr.; Peyton Shaffer, Brock, sr.
Second baseman – Kade Gavina, Bushland, soph.
Shortstop – Cade Dodson, Gunter, soph.
Third baseman – Aldo Calvillo, Millsap, sr.
Outfielders – Straton Malloy, Bushland, soph.; Kaden Rigsby, Gunter, sr.; Tyler Moody, Brock, jr.
Designated hitter – Mason Vasquez, Banquete, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Barrett Kent, Pottsboro, jr.; Chase Blackburn, Shallowater, sr.; Blaine Palmer, Jim Ned, sr.
Reliever – Nate Herrera, Banquete, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Tanner Timms, Abernathy, sr.; Brooks Carter, Shallowater, soph.
First baseman – (tie) Brayden Goode, Yoakum, sr.; Cort Lowry, Franklin, soph.;
Landon Salinas, Corpus Christi London, soph.
Second baseman – Brian Buchanan, Bishop, jr.
Shortstop – Tracer Lopez, Cameron, sr.
Third baseman – Max Kroschel, Danbury, jr.
Outfielders – Kaleem Howard, Jacksboro, soph.; Carson Morales, Diboll, sr.; Cooper Lake, Lorena, sr.
Designated hitter – Jackson McComis, Jacksboro, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Malcolm Brown, Redwater, sr.; Ryan Buenger, Anderson-Shiro, jr.; Jace Burns, Sabine, sr.; Kaden Crawford, Fairfield, sr.; Jordan Duran, Tidehaven, sr.; Landen Greene, Cameron, jr. Conner Harborth, Marion, sr.; Mark Lopez, Banquete, jr.; Aaron Massie, Pottsboro, sr.; Braden McIntire, Boyd, soph.; Cannon Melban, Bushland, soph.; Kadin Munson, Danbury, sr.; Jayden Rocha, Franklin, jr.; Eric Rogers, Boyd, soph.; Gabe Smith, Diboll, sr.; Joshua Suarez, Taft, jr.; Tucker Tittle, Harmony, soph.
Catchers – Caleb Carrizales, Lorena, fr.; Zachary Garcia, Tidehaven, jr.; Dylan LaRue, Blanco, sr.; Braden Lewis, Jim Ned, sr.; Peyton Marchand, Holliday, jr.; Edgar Portillo, Diboll, jr.
First basemen – Dylan Gidney, Wall, soph.; Jackson Glymph, Nacogoches Central Heights jr.; Hagan Headrick, Jim Ned, jr. ; Gavyn Jones, White Oak,
Second basemen – Derek Cantu, Idalou, soph.; Kynan Demoss, Bowie, jr.; Cam Harris, Brock, soph.; Ryan Host, Cameron, jr.; Patrick Nunez, Falfurrias, sr.; Ian Reyes, Caldwell, sr.
Shortstops – Lando Belcher, Jacksboro, soph.; Kameron Choate, Hooks, jr.; Kaden Crawford, Fairfield, sr.; Logan Crow, Tidehaven, sr.; Will Jackson, West Rusk, jr.; Mason Jacob, Corpus Christi London, soph.; Devin Newsome, Blanco, jr.; Dylan Rhoden, Franklin, sr.; Jordan Trevino, Littlefield, sr.; Lane Ward, Academy, jr.; Jaxon Willis, Crane, sr.
Third basemen – Nick Bowman, Rains, soph.; Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro, jr.; Marcus Martinez, Odem, sr.; Tyler Puckett, White Oak, jr.; Carson Sanders, Bowie, jr.
Outfielders – Eric Bacon, Rains, jr. ; Cameron Baumann, Marion, sr. Kyle Castaneda, Odem, sr.; Grant Cox, Holliday, soph.; Erik Estrada, Denver City, jr.; Jacob Fallis, Bowie, sr.; Lucas Guzman, Rogers, sr.; Cole Standley, Woodville, jr.; Hayden Wilcoxson, Edgewood, jr.; Riley Hill, Early, sr.; Jaxson Jester, Pottsboro, soph.; Luke Kemp, Wall, fr.
Designated hitters – Lucas Guzman, Rogers, sr.; Matthew Steen, Wall, soph.
