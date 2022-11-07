CUERO — The majority of Yoakum’s 2022 roster were just babies the last time the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the UIL volleyball regional tournament.
However, that changed on Monday night, when Yoakum clinched its spot in the tournament for the first time since 2007 with a 3-1 victory (25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18) over Industrial in its Class 3A regional quarterfinal match.
“The entire town of Yoakum is excited for these girls to have some success,” said head coach Kayla Natho. “They’ve worked super hard. They’ve believed in the process.”
“It felt great,” said sophomore outside hitter Jayana Phillips about the win. “I think we showed really good teamwork, and it showed how we played together on the court.”
Yoakum (29-12) junior setter Macie Blakeney was able to establish an early connection with Phillips, finding her for eight kills in the first set.
“It’s super important for those two to find their connection, especially early on like that,” Natho said. “Usually set one’s a little shaky for them, they kind of have to settle into the game, and kind of get a feel for it, but they started off pretty good.”
The momentum from the first set carried on for Blakeney throughout the rest of the match, as she ended play with a game-high 46 assists. Phillips also added 21 kills, all of them assisted by Blakeney.
“I think it was really important, not just for me personally, but for everybody to get going in the first set so we can get our momentum going for the rest of the sets,” Phillips said.
Blakeney ended the match connecting with five different hitters for points, four of them ending the match with over five kills.
“Macie does a great job of running our offense, and spreading it out, and always trying to find the hot hitter,” Natho said.
The Lady Cobras (21-27) made a push in the third set to win it, after being down early.
“They played more like themselves. More of the team that they can be,” said Industrial head coach Rachel Collins. “That’s what it was going to take to beat Yoakum.”
However, the Lady Bulldogs regained their momentum from early on in the match and were able to close it out.
“It’s a good thing that we got out momentum back. We started playing well,” said junior Addison Pekar, who ended the match with 12 kills. “Once we get our momentum we play as a team and do great things.”
Collins knew the challenge that Yoakum would pose to her girls, but thought that they didn't live up to it.
“(Yoakum’s) a good team,” Collins said. “In order to beat them, you have to show up and play your game, and that’s not what we did.”
“We didn’t show up to play. That’s how I feel about it,” she added. “We had moments where we looked really great, and then we would kind of lose it and go somewhere else. But no, my team did not play up to their potential.”
Yoakum will face its regional semifinal opponent, which is still to be determined, on Saturday at the Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.
Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal
Yoakum 3, Industrial 1
Yoakum 25 25 21 25
Industrial 17 19 25 18,
Highlights: (Y) Macie Blakeney 46 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 ace; Jayana Phillips 21 kills, 1 block; Destiny Rios 12 kills, 2 blocks; Addison Pekar 12 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Deazia Rios 4 aces; Macie Williams 6 kills, 4 aces, 1 block; Olivia Fojt 6 aces; (I) Maci Nelson 10 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Kyleigh Matula 7 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Karys Howard 10 digs, 24 assist, 2 aces; Aerlin Bethany 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Kate Simons 14 digs, 2 assist, 5 aces ; Alexis Resendez 3 digs; Cecilia Jalufka 4 kills, 1 digs, 2 blocks ; Deziree Evan 2 kills, 4 blocks; Records: Yoakum 29-12, Industrial 21-27