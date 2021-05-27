KENEDY — Yoakum is no stranger to comebacks.
Down a game to nothing in its regional quarterfinal series, Yoakum pulled out two wins in a row against Llano to advance in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs will have to win two straight for the second week in a row, as the team fell 2-1 to Bishop on Thursday in the first game of a three-game-series in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
"It's just good to know we've done it," said Staton Pakabush, a senior. "We know we can do it again, and I really think that no one is going to be able to keep up with us for three whole games."
Yoakum (25-9) looked set to strike first in the game as the Bulldogs loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, but Bishop got out of things by forcing a groundout.
Connor Zaruba got two quick strikeouts in the bottom of the inning, but Tye Odom got the first hit of the game on a deep home run to left field to break the scoreless tie.
"There's really no way we should have lost this game tonight," said shortstop Kevin Koliba. "We know we're a better team than we showed, we know we can do things better. Know we have to go prove it."
Yoakum tied things up in the third inning as Bishop walked home a run, but the Bulldogs again left the bases loaded, and Bishop (19-15-2) retook the lead in the bottom of the inning as Odom doubled and then scored from second base on a passed ball.
Zaruba did not allow another run, and Yoakum got men in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, but Yoakum was unable to score each time, and the team went down in order to end things in the seventh.
"We have to be better at hitting in big situations," Koliba said. "When we needed those hits, when we had the bases loaded we couldn't do it. That's the thing we really have to get better with."
In total, Yoakum left 11 runners on base, which is something the team knows it will need to correct going into Saturday's Game 2 at Riverside Stadium.
"We're going to have to come out and put pressure on them," said Yoakum head coach Karl Saenz. "We put pressure on them today, but we have to come out and stay within ourselves and try not to do too much. I think at times today we were trying to do a little to much at the plate. If we stay within ourselves and play like we've been playing, we are going to be fine."
Having already come from the game down once in the playoffs gives Yoakum confidence, as well as the fact that the team has a deep pitching staff.
"That's what we were talking about in the huddle, just keeping that confidence," Saenz said. "We always tell out guys, 'If we get someone to a game three, we have as much pitching as anyone.' We're blessed with five pitchers and so if we can take care of business and get to that third game. We have a little advantage."
Class 3A Regional Semifinal
Game 1
Bishop 2, Yoakum 1
Yoak: 001 000 0 - 1 4 2
Bish: 101 000 x - 2 3 2
W: Brian Buchanan. L: Connor Zaruba
Highlights: (Y) Zaruba 6 IP, 43 H, 1 ER, 9 SO, 5 BB; Staton Pakebusch 1-for-3, R, BB; Kevin Koliba 1-for-3, BB; Luke Adamak 1-for-3, BB; Nate Gomez 0-for-2, RBI; (B) Ruben Rendon 4.1 IP, 7 SO, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R; Brian Buchanan 2.2 IP, 3 SO, 1 R, 5 BB; Tye Odom 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R; Taylor Crozier 1-for-3, BB; Records: Yoakum 25-9; Bishop 19-15-2.
