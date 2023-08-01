YOAKUM — Yoakum volleyball is in a new position in 2023, the Lady Bulldogs enter the season with a target on their back

In 2022 Yoakum surprised many around the state, going 30-13 and reaching the regional final before falling to district foe Columbus with a spot in the state tournament at stake.

"We're coming into the season in a different way than we ever have before," head coach Kayla Natho said. "We have a target on our back because of last year, and there's a lot of excitement because the girls finally know what they're capable of doing."

Following last season's run it's natural for expectations to be high, and Natho said as much after last year's regional final loss they expect to be back in the regional tournament in 2023, and on Monday the 2023 team got together for the first time.

"It's my favorite time of the year," Natho said. "Because it's just volleyball, school has not started yet, and we're expecting a lot of big things this year."

Big things are expected from a team that lost just two seniors from last season. Senior setter Macie Blakeney returns along with outside hitters Destiny Rios and Jayana Phillips. The veteran setter and outside hitters will likely be the focal point point of the Lady Bulldogs attack this season.

On day one of preseason the energy was high throughout, and it has Rios excited about what this team can become as the preseason progresses and the season moves closer.

"I'm really excited to see how we can get better from how we're playing and practicing right now," Rios said. "This is our first day, it's not going to be perfect, but I can't wait to see the improvements from now until our last game."

The Lady Bulldogs return a lot of their talent from last season, but one of their only losses to graduation was middle blocker Macie Williams. That position is one that Natho is keeping an eye on so far, as she searches for a suitable replacement.

"Right now that's kind of the biggest question mark," Natho said of the middle blocker position. "Who's going to step in and be a hitter, be a front row player, maybe they won't be a middle, but that's what I'm looking for right now."

Day one featured the Lady Bulldogs working with different combinations in the front and back row as Natho looks to see what works best for this year's team. Several different players worked in the middle blocker role and there were many different back row combinations as the team is looking for the lineup that best works together, with their first game just a week away.

"We came in on fire ready to work, ready to get back to the regional tournament," Natho said. "This is a great group, not just on the volleyball court this is a great group to be around."