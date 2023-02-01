Yoakum's Jayden Jones signs with Angelo State

YOAKUM — Twenty-one years ago to the day, Bo Robinson stood in the Yoakum High School gym and watched Jacoby Jones sign a letter of intent with Baylor.
Robinson was in the Yoakum gym Wednesday morning watching Jayden Jones with his father standing behind him sign a letter of intent with Angelo State.
“I remember watching his daddy sign and now I get to see Jayden sign,” said Robinson, athletic director and head football coach at Yoakum. “It’s a great deal.”
Jacoby Jones played running back for the Bears and Jayden will play running back for the Rams.
“I was just thinking about that this morning,” said Jacoby Jones, who is an assistant coach at Yoakum. “I think this was his first father, son signing he (Robinson) had. It’s a testament to how good of a coach he is and how long he’s been doing this.”
Jayden Jones had an outstanding career for the Bulldogs, but had to battle through two high ankle sprains his senior year.
“It was more of a learning experience,” Jayden Jones said. “Learning not only how to be on the field but off the field as well. I did a lot of therapy. I stuck with the team and the team helped me a lot. My family gave me a lot of support and that was really helpful.”
Robinson enjoyed coaching Jacoby Jones and expects Angelo State to be a good fit.
“He’s got two grandmas about 90 miles away in Bangs,” Robinson said, “It’s a good place and Coach Garvin’s son, Hagen, is set to be their quarterback next year. We’re excited for him.”
Jacoby Jones is thankful to see his son get the opportunity to play on the college level.
“He was a little worried at the beginning when he got hurt that this moment wouldn’t come,” Jacoby Jones said. “Just for it to come at such a prestigious college is a blessing for all of us. I think it’s a great fit. The offense that they run is pretty similar to the offense we run here.”
Jayden Jones was impressed when he visited the San Angelo campus and is looking forward to beginning his collegiate career.
“It means everything to me,” he said. “I have friends there and family close by and since I was little I always wanted to play at the next level.”