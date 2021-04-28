Yoakum's Pakebusch signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville

YOAKUM — Staton Pakebusch has a number of reasons to be happy about his senior season at Yoakum.
Pakebusch is thankful for a chance to play after missing most of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakebusch is also pleased that the Bulldogs won the outright District 28-3A championship and will head into the playoffs as a top seed.
Pakebusch added to his list of achievements Wednesday in the Yoakum gym by signing a letter of intent to play baseball at Texas A&M-Kingsville next season.
“It was a good feeling when I went on a visit,” Pakebusch said. “I just felt like I fell into place there. I know there’s going to be a lot more competition. I’m just going to have to work harder and get better.”
Pakebusch has been a big part of Yoakum’s success this season. He has played catcher and pitched for the Bulldogs.
He is hitting .473 with six home runs, three triples, 12 doubles and 39 RBIs.
“It’s been a great feeling just being able to play this year,” Pakebusch said. “I feel like I’ve done pretty well. I could pick up on a few things and do a little better. There’s always success further on.”
Yoakum coach Karl Saenz promoted Pakebusch to the varsity when he was a freshman.
“He works hard,” Saenz said. “He’s always one of the first ones at practice and he’s always one of the last ones to leave. He’s a good talent.”
The Javelinas recruited Pakebusch as a catcher.
“He receives the ball well, he blocks the ball well and he’s got a great arm,” Saenz said. “So he controls the game back there.”
Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Jason Gonzales has been impressed by Pakebusch’s work habits and ability.
“I believe he’s got as bright a future as anyone we’ve signed here,” Gonzales said. “We’ve been following him and recruiting him for quite a while, and we think he’s got an opportunity to help us immediately. He brings size and strength with him and we can’t wait to begin his development as a college athlete.”
Pakebusch is looking forward to playing for the Javelinas, but wants to extend his senior season for as long as possible.
“I worked hard to get here and we just hope we can keep on going,” Pakebusch said. “We need to keep our heads high, work as a team and keep striving to do better.”
