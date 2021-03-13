Yoakum arrived at the VISD Tournament motivated after stumbling at the Yoakum Tournament last week.
The Bulldogs went on to win three games in three days, sweeping the Victoria schools with wins against Victoria West, Victoria St. Joseph and Victoria East.
On Saturday against East, Yoakum's pitchers shutdown the Titans' offense over the final four innings, taking the 7-4 victory and giving head coach Karl Saenz his 200th win with Yoakum baseball.
"We're feeling good," Saenz said. "The guys are playing good right now. We've talked about it from Day One. It's a marathon, not a sprint. They're starting to hit the ball right now. We're playing good defense, pitchers throwing strikes. They're getting going at the right time."
De'Everett Ross started on the mound for East, but Yoakum quickly took the lead with an RBI double from Connor Zaruba.
Yoakum led 3-0 after the first inning with a Hudson Smith sac fly and a Blake Gordon fielder's choice.
East scored in the bottom of the first with Kaden Kolle's RBI single and tied the game at three in the bottom of the second with Brady Parker's two RBI double.
But Yoakum came right back with four runs in the top of the third.
Blake Gordon hit an RBI single while he, Smith, and Zaruba scored on passed balls by East catcher Rico Gonzalez.
"Just hitting the ball at the right time time and making plays, making them work, let them commit the errors and strive off that," said Yoakum's Staton Pakebusch, who went 2-for-3. "We were just going to play as a team, do what we could do, do whatever we could to come out with the win."
Ross threw 70 pitches in three innings, striking out four but allowing seven runs on four hits and walking three. But Ross and Gonzalez struggled as a unit and were replaced by Caden Mozisek and Cory Cann, respectively, in the fourth.
From there, the game remained scoreless.
Wyatt Hanzelka started for Yoakum and finished with 74 pitches in five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits. But Hanzelka did not allow a run in the fourth and fifth, preserving Yoakum's three-run lead.
Mosizek gave up two hits and struck out five in four innings without allowing a run. East got a run back with Andrew Rivera's sac fly RBI in the bottom of the fourth, but the Titans never had the big inning to get back in the game.
"We've just got to clean it up," said East head coach Wes Kolle. "We've got to avoid the big inning. We had a chance late but they doubled us up. We just couldn't get that spark offensively to ignite the big inning for us."
Staton Pakebusch came on in the final two innings for Yoakum, striking out six out of seven batters faced to close out the 7-4 victory for the Bulldogs.
"From Day One they've been fighting," Saenz said. "We've got a chance. We're not there yet, but we've got a chance to be pretty good this year. We've got a long season ahead."
East next plays Victoria West at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside.
"Our record says one thing, but the games we've played have made us stronger and a better team for it," Kaden Kolle said. "Coach hasn't taken us to easy tournaments. We've faced competition, and it's gotten us ready for District 29-5A cause whoever comes out of that district has a good run at state."
Yoakum rally comes up short against Carroll
Corpus Christi Carroll prevented Yoakum from going 4-0 at the VISD Tournament as the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 10-5 on Saturday afternoon in a six inning game.
Yoakum found itself in a hole early as Carroll led 10-1 after four innings.
Will Robbins took the loss after giving up eight runs on six hits in 2.1 innings pitched.
The Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the fifth with RBI singles from Adamek and Julian Estrada and a Carroll throwing error that scored Zaruba.
Robbins singled in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Zaruba and making it a five-run game, but Carroll closed out the game shortly thereafter, ending in six innings due to time limit.
Yoakum next plays against Columbus on Tuesday to resume District 28-3A play.
VISD Tournament
Yoakum 7, Victoria East 4
Yoakum 304 000 0 - 7 6 1
East 121 000 0 - 4 8 1
W: Wyatt Hazelka; L: De'Everett Ross
Highlights: (Y) Kevin Koliba 0-for-3, R; Connor Zaruba 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Staton Pakebusch 2-for-3, BB, 2B; Hudson Smith 0-for-3, R, BB; Blake Gordon 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB; Nate Gomez 0-for-1, BB; Jayden Jones 2R; (E) Brady Parker 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-4, R; Kaden Kolle 3-for-4, RBI, R; Andrew Rivers 0-for-2, RBI; Rico Gonzalez 1-for-1, 2B; Josh Shannon 1-for-2, R; Cole Stringo 1-for-3; Hayden Seitz R.
Records: Yoakum 7-5; Victoria East 4-10-2
Corpus Christi Carroll 10, Yoakum 5 (6 innings)
Carroll 224 200 - 10 13 4
Yoakum 010 031 - 5 10 2
W: Nic Mitridis; L: Will Robbins
Highlights: (Y) Kevin Koliba 1-for-4; Connor Zaruba 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Staton Pakebusch 2-for-4, R; Hudson Smith 1-for-3, BB; Blake Gordon 2-for-3, 2 R; Slayde Rice 2-for-4; Tre Robbins 2-for-4, RBI; Luke Adamek 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Nate Gomez 0-for-1, BB; Julian Estrada 1-for-1, RBI; (C) Chris Chavez 2-for-4, R, BB; Easton Hewitt 2-for-2, 2 R, BB; Matthew Del Bosque, BB; EJ Cantu 2-for-3, R, BB; Diego Cardenas 1-for-3, R, RBI; Jake Cruz 1-for-1; JJ Bush 1-for-3, RBI 2 R, BB; Dae Palomo 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Trey Estrada 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Ben Cruz 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R
Records: Yoakum 7-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.