CORPUS CHRISTI — The Yorktown boy’s golf team is heading to the state tournament after a third-place finish at the Class 2A, Region IV tournament Monday and Tuesday at Lozano Golf Course.
Drew Alexander led the field after shooting a 1-over-par 73 on the first day. It was the lowest score on the first day of the tournament.
He shot 8-over in the second round to finish third after losing a playoff with Goldthwaite’s Cole Hermesmeyer.
Cameron Willis shaved 21 strokes off his game between rounds to shoot 87 and finish as Yorktown’s second-lowest player and help the Wildcats to a total of 768.
The Wildcats will be represented at state by Alexander, Willis, Dalton Eckhardt, Trent Forester and Konnor Sullivan.
Shiner finished fourth and missed state qualification as a team with a two-day total of 770.
Bech Bishop qualified as the third and final medalist with rounds of 90 and 90 to finish 36-over.
Falls City’s Jaxson Pipes qualified as the first medalist with rounds of 78 and 81 to finish fourth overall.
Weimar shot a total of 800 and was led by Hudson Ervin with rounds of 91 and 93.
