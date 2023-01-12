YORKTOWN — Val Acree didn’t think much about his upset stomach before a game against Stockdale on Nov. 18.
Yorktown’s girls basketball coach had been sick with the flu prior to the game and a visit to the doctor didn’t raise any red flags.
Midway through the third quarter, the uneasiness turned into what the Kitty Kats’ fifth-year head coach described as a sharp, “stabbing pain” in his side.
Thinking he was going to vomit, he left the sideline to get to the bathroom. He collapsed in pain in the coaches office and was later found, conscious and responsive, by principal Theresa Molina and another coach.
“They wanted to call an ambulance, but I didn’t want an ambulance,” Acree said. “They did call the EMTs. They got me calmed down and the pain went away. I was like, ‘Ok, I’m good.’”
Though he wanted to resume coaching in what turned out to be an overtime loss, Molina told him not to go back on the floor.
He was taken later that night to the emergency room at Cuero Regional Hospital by a fellow coach where it was found his gallbladder perforated, shooting gangrene throughout his body.
A 2015 study published in the National Library of Medicine described the disease as “rare but potentially fatal.”
He was transferred to a hospital in Victoria, where medical staff performed surgery to remove the gangrene the following Sunday. Acree was released four days later, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Had he not gone to the hospital, according to the Mayo Clinic, the gangrene could’ve forced the seemingly healthy Acree to go into septic shock which, if not treated early enough, can lead to death.
His sister, who traveled from New Braunfels, had to explain to him how close he was to dying.
“I’ll be honest, it kind of scared me,” said Acree, who admitted he never thought something like this could happen to him. “You think you’re immortal and you’re not. It’s one of those things like, ‘Wow, I really could have (died).’”
Acree missed three games and two tournaments while he healed from the incident.
During those games, athletic director and football coach, and Acree’s close friend, John David Caffey stepped in to lead the Kitty Kats in the interim.
“He’s like a member of the family,” Caffey said, noting Acree worked for both him and his dad. “So when he was ill, it was like a family member was ill. It was hard to see him in that situation. Especially because our girls love him, too, and what he brings to our program. We wanted to make sure he was taken care of because we know he is going to give everything he can at all times.”
Acree’s team checked on him almost every day and even made him a goodie basket for his return.
“I was very worried,” said senior point guard Ayana Longoria. “I didn’t know how long he was going to be out or when he was going to be back. Knowing coach Caffey had some experience, we were all kind of relieved. But we were checking up on coach Acree.”
When Acree returned to coaching, he wasn’t at 100%. In fact, after a holiday tournament on Dec. 27 and 28, it was found he had an abscess from his gallbladder illness and had to have a second operation to have it removed.
He finally felt like he was close to his old self during Yorktown’s 40-30 District 31-2A win over Refugio on Tuesday.
“I’m not 100%; I still get tired. But it’s been a good day,” Acree said. “I feel so blessed I have a friend — not just my athletic director, a friend — like coach Caffey. I mean, he’s the reason I’m here.”