The last game No. 7 Falls City played was on Sept. 17.
The Beavers had a bye week and then were awarded a forfeit in their District 16-2A, Division II opener against Pettus.
But Falls City (4-1, 1-0) is ready to put to rest any notion it will be rusty for its showdown against Yorktown (4-2, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Stadium.
“The best way coach (Mark) Kirchhoff put it is there are a bunch of animals in a cage and he’s about to open the gates up,” said senior Cody Arrisola.
The Wildcats have been waiting over a year for their rematch with Falls City, after the Beavers ran off with a 42-13 win last year in Yorktown.
“We know that they’re the champ until somebody is able to take them off that pedestal,” said Yorktown coach John David Caffey. “We’ve been working hard all year to try to be that team that can be the challenge to them.”
The game figures to be a contrast in styles between Yorktown’s wide-open offense and Falls City’s option attack.
“Our offensive line has done an incredible job,” Caffey said. “As they’ve matured every week, we’ve gotten better at running the football and they’ve always been great pass protecting. Our receivers are catching well, and they put a lot of time and effort into perfecting their craft and we’ve got a quarterback that makes great decisions and running backs that run really hard.”
“They’re pretty dynamic offensively,” Kirchhoff said. “We’re not going to see anybody with any better arm talent than their quarterback (Drew Alexander) has. He can throw from every angle. What impresses me about him is he does a good job of reading coverage and understanding what he’s throwing against and finding the open guy.”
Alexander has thrown for 1,494 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield, who qualified for the state track and field meet in the 200-meter dash, has an area-leading 42 receptions for 762 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We’re just trying to focus on our strengths and use them to our advantage,” Alexander said. “I think the key for us is just keeping our heads straight and looking at the goal of winning. Not worrying about a district title and everything that comes with it.”
Falls City has rushed for 1,052 of its 1,251 total yards, and has had nine different players carry the ball.
“That’s sort of how we’re built,” Kirchhoff said. “We’re not real flashy. We’re going to try and grind it up and move the ball on the ground. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that with our ground game and control the clock and control field position.”
The Beavers were able to execute their game plan against Yorktown last year, but both teams understand the past no longer matters.
“We need consistency on both sides of the ball,” Caffey said. “They’re great at what they do, and we need to be able to take advantage of any opportunities that they present us whether it be in the turnover, or anything else.”
“We’ve got to stop the pass and contain the quarterback because he’s really good at throwing the ball,” Arrisola said. “We want to contain them and not let them have a big play.”
