YORKTOWN – Yorktown won the girls team title at the Wildcat Relays on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Yorktown scored 123 points, McMullen County was second with 113 points, and Falls City was third with 102 points.
Falls City won the boys team title with 207 points. Austin Brentwood Christian was second with 161 points, and Yorktown was third with 104 points.
For results see AdvoSports.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com/EEdition.
